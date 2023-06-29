PADDOCK INSIDER: Alpine targets Hollywood charge up front with backing from Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds has an impressive track record in a range of businesses. He is co-owner of Wrexham AFC, which this year secured a remarkable return to the English Football League after a 15-year hiatus, just a few years after the Hollywood star took over.

It was the story no one saw coming star of Deadpool, Free Guy and The Proposal, Ryan Reynolds dipped his toe into the world of Formula 1 as part of a consortium of investors who acquired a stake 24% in the Alpine F1 Team.

A few years ago, famed beverage company Diageo bought Aviation American Gin, co-owned by Reynolds, while T-Mobile US acquired the company that owned Reynolds-backed budget service provider Mint Mobile. It seems everything Reynolds touches is pink, and Alpine hopes they will enjoy the same success. It remains unclear to what extent Reynolds will be involved in the future, but it appears he has been personally keen to add Alpine to his portfolio and is expected to head to Grands Prix later this season.



Reynolds (R) has a history of successful investments and will look to do the same with Alpine

He has already been in contact with the drivers. Esteban Ocon said he was speaking to him on Tuesday, with Reynolds inviting him to join him on the set of Deadpool 3 in London, as filming began last month. He said he was looking forward to learning about our world and seeing how things worked and having a racing conversation together, Ocon said. I'm a big fan of comic books and Marvel in general. He's just someone who is very inspiring in what he does. Outside of the theater world, he is an extremely talented businessman. I can't wait to meet him and talk to him properly. Reynolds' involvement, however, is just one piece of a bigger pie that includes big investors. The group is led by Red Bird Capital Partners, an investor in Fenway Sports Group, which owns Premier League club Liverpool and baseball team Boston Red Sox and Otro Capital. Red Bird also owns Italian football club AC Milan and a majority stake in French football team Toulouse. "The deal was led by RedBird and Otro Otro being a couple of people from RedBird who started their own business, so it's more or less a group of people talking to us on the premise that we're going to grow the side income from things," Alpine said. CEO Laurent Rossi.



Red Bird Capital Partners invests in a few sports franchises including Liverpool Football Club

"It's something we're not very good at – all of us in Formula 1, except maybe one or two like Red Bull. So [the investment group will look to grow] revenue, meaning sponsorship, merchandising, licensing and hospitality – things we don't do very well. "Along the way we were thinking about how you add visibility, incremental visibility, and these guys, Maximum Effort and Ryan Reynolds, they do that too. They did a really good job with Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin and things like that. They were interested in that and we found there was a lot we could do as well on the revenue and monetization side, so we said jump on the bandwagon and that was it. Rossi says the new investment, which is around $220m, will pay off debt to the Renault group and then be injected into the team, helping with everything from factory improvements to performance additions. to the car. The goal is to be fit to fight on the front lines by 2026, when regulations reset. The new investors will, Alpine hopes, also bring in more revenue from their expertise, which can be reinvested further into the team and achieve Rossis' long-standing goal of becoming a self-sufficient operation.



Aim will be to put Alpine in contention for race wins and championships by 2026

"We had a three to four year plan, it's the 100 race plan to get back to the level of the top teams by being the benchmark everywhere and the best in class where we need it," added Rossi. "[The investors] will essentially help us accelerate this plan." Alpine knows it's possible to take a big step because rivals Aston Martin have done so by moving from seventh place at the end of last year to one of the Red Bulls' main rivals this year. "I think [Aston Martins form] was a reality check for Mercedes, Ferrari, us," Rossi said. "We were comfortable thinking we were up and everyone else was, and then suddenly there's a guy which surpasses all of us." Aston has been aggressive in the market, bringing in two-time world champion Fernando Alonso from Alpine and bolstering its technical department with Dan Fallows as technical director from Red Bull and Eric Blandin from Mercedes. "They have certainly hired some brilliant people who have held senior positions at both Red Bull and Mercedes," Rossi added. no wonder they are faster than Mercedes and slower than Red Bull as they are a hybrid of the two.



Alpine now have another team to beat in the form of Aston Martin if they are to win races

"They did a great job, hats off. But we have to try to emulate that, not by hiring people from Red Bull, even if we can, we're not going to copy anything because we don't have the same set constraints, but trying to extract more from our package and the fact that we are a work team." Alpine currently sit fifth in the constructors' championship, one spot below where they found themselves last year and disappointed not to have made the progress they had targeted. Rossi blasted his side last month for a series of operational errors that held them back. Since then they have had a turn of fortune scoring with both cars in each of the last two races, including a shock podium finish in Monaco. They remain 78 points from fourth and now have another team to beat in Aston Martin if they are to consistently challenge for podiums and wins. Of course, the focus is on continuing to add performance to the car over the rest of the season, but the larger goal is to change their mindset so that in the near future, it's Alpine who will be able to make a jump to the Aston Martin. "It's an industry that's been doing the same thing for so long that it's becoming the norm that it takes so long to get there – that's true of everything, that's true of road cars too," he said. he declared.



Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi was unimpressed with his team’s start to the 2023 season

"But for that you have to put yourself in a bit of an awkward situation, an uncomfortable situation. If you do that, it works. I guess they [Aston Martin] did it in a more radical way, putting themselves in a more uncomfortable situation to break down some barriers and change their way of doing things a little more. They changed a few things, faster differently, took a few more risks and it paid off." Does that mean taking more risks, I ask him? All I know is that when you don't take risks, nothing good comes of it, he says. You become slow and unpredictable. Taking risks goes hand in hand with learning. This is what I was not satisfied with. "It's OK to fail, but you can't fail twice by making the same mistake. That's bad. Taking risks is good. That's why I said I'd rather my engine goes up in smoke the first year so the next year it's tough and strong It took us two years and that's where we wanted to be. This is no longer the handicap we had. Even though last year was complicated, yet it was not the engine but rather the accessories around the engine. Taking risks is good. I would encourage my team to take risks, but they know better for me, that's for sure.



Since Rossi’s comments, Alpine’s fortunes seem to be improving