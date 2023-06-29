Sonam Kapoor slams huge gender pay gap in Bollywood and token diversity in Western casting





Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has spoken out against the gender pay gap that exists in the industry, in which male Bollywood stars are usually paid significantly more than their female counterparts. Kapoor was speaking at the Creative Industries and Cultural Economy Summit at the Nehru Center in London on Wednesday as part of the week-long UK-India Global Forums. She was in conversation with Amish Tripathi, Minister (Culture and Education), Indian High Commission and Director Nehru Centre, who is also a bestselling author. More Variety Kapoor said that although Bollywood is changing, change is not fast enough. The gender pay gap is huge. And I don’t think that will shrink very soon, unfortunately, but the roles are certainly getting meatier, Kapoor said, adding that his contemporaries like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have pursued films where they could play the central character. Bollywood’s gender pay gap is something Kapoors contemporary Priyanka Chopra Jonas also spoke out recently. I never had pay parity in Bollywood, Chopra Jonas told the BBC. I would be paid about 10% of my male co-actor’s salary. [The pay gap] is large, noticeably large. And so many women still face this. I’m sure I would too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood. Kapoor made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya (2007) and received critical and public acclaim for Aisha (2010), Raanjhanaa (2013), Khoobsurat (2014), Neerja (2016), Veere Di Wedding (2018) and Ek Ladki. Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019). The actor is also a regular on the Cannes red carpet as an ambassador for global brands. In 2020, Kapoor took a career break to start a family. His return will begin with two projects, a series and a movie, the details of which are currently under wraps. The story continues Kapoor is represented for Indian projects by Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ talent management division, YRF Talent. UTA continues to represent Kapoor for international film and television projects. Talking about the diversity of castings in Western projects, Kapoor said, It’s a token thing where everyone likes, Oh, we have a diverse cast. But who is your leader? I’ve been featured internationally for a while, and you’re still cast as the exotic Indian girl. And I don’t think that has changed much, Kapoor said. There is progress being made, but very few like Mindy Kaling are doing something, but there could be more things that will be done. Diversity is therefore a symbolic word that needs to be explored and taken more seriously, because brown people are the most populous in the world right now. Sonam Kapoor, Amish Tripathi Kapoor’s Next Film, The Glasgow Set Blind, a remake of the Korean film of the same namereleases on July 7 on the JioCinema streamer. Launching the summit, Alison Barrett, India Country Director, British Council and UK Minister for Culture and Education, said research commissioned by the Council shows that the creative industries sector accounts for 2.5% of India’s GDP. Barrett added that to make the sector more robust, connected and future-ready in India and internationally, the Council’s research highlights the need for a more organized and interconnected creative arts infrastructure that spans different forms, because the sectors depend on each other; the establishment of a Creative Economy Task Force, an intergovernmental department of the 14 ministries that have a mandate for arts and culture in India; a regulatory framework; and financial investment and innovation. The best of variety Sign up for Newsletter Varieties. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

