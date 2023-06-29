International guilds cautious about SAG-AFTRA action – Deadline

With news that SAG/AMPTP negotiations could continue next week, international actor unions are mostly taking a cautious approach to backing a potential actor strike.

Unlike writers’ guilds around the world, which supported WGA industrial action before it was called, unions in English-speaking countries are conservative.

With more than 1,000 players now urging SAG-AFTRA management to take a tough line in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television (AMPTP), and discussions on the razor’s edge, questions have arisen about how other nations might react and on local orientations. actors will get around to work on projects from “minted” American companies.

RELATED: SAG-AFTRA’s ‘Prepared to Strike’ Letter Reaches 1,000 Signatures, Including Guild President Fran Drescher

Canadian actors guild ACTRA declined to comment beyond saying the strike “has not yet taken place and is currently speculative”, while the Brussels-based International Federation of Actors (FIA) has not nothing to say with only two days before the end of the first deadline. As we revealed late yesterday, this deadline could be further extended until next week if the SAG and AMPTP feel close to reaching an agreement.

Most of the guilds we’ve approached are keeping their powder dry until the situation clears up, but some international unions are taking a more outspoken stance. Mark Phillips, director of communications for the Australian Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance, said SAG-AFTRA had kept his organization informed.

“As a sister union, MEAA stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA and will continue to work with SAG-AFTRA to determine the appropriate steps needed for all productions in Australia that are affected by industrial action if it occurs in the United States. United,” he added. .

“We must avoid confusion”

While the situation for nearly two months has calmed down somewhat, the early days of the writers’ strike saw international scribes urgently asked if they were allowed to work on certain projects. As for the cast, sources told Deadline that they wanted to avoid a repeat of the confusion that prevailed in areas such as co-productions and streamer shows ordered outside of the United States.

John McVay, who heads UK trade body Pact, said his body seeks ‘clarity and consistency’ before giving advice to its hundreds of independent members, dozens of whom produce scripts and many of whom work with buyers Americans.

“What we want to avoid is the confusion that happened with the WGA strike,” he added. “We want to know who can do what, where they can do it and avoid any gray areas.”

A senior UK source with knowledge of the situation said actors’ union Equity, which Variety said traveled to Los Angeles this week to speak with SAG officials, is “more robust” in terms of concerns American guilds.

“Equity would not look kindly on anything that affects its members’ ability to find work,” the source added. “They don’t want SAG to come to the UK, but the problem is you have British actors working in the US who will also be members of SAG.”

The source also pointed out that “the prospect of substituting a British writer for an American writer is completely different from bringing in a British actor for an American actor,” and there will be conversations behind the scenes about this disparity.

As with other actors guilds around the world, Equity declined Deadline’s request for comment on the strike, as did British directors’ guild Directors UK and the union behind the camera Bectu.

Several big-budget American TV series and movies are currently filming outside the United States, including Dragon House, Andor and HBO The palace. If a strike were ever to be authorized, the eyes of the industry would be on those tent poles. For now, actor guilds around the world are on hold.