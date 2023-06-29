New TV shows and movies are delayed or canceled as writers’ strike spreadsExBulletin



A list of big-budget summer movies from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate to live action Barbie The film will be released in the coming weeks as Hollywood gears up for blockbuster season. But behind the scenes, as the Hollywood screenwriters’ strike enters its third month, the impact of the ongoing dispute between screenwriters and major movie studios and streamers is being felt. Most productions have come to a halt as future movies and TV series are delayed or even canceled.

One of the most publicized productions canceled by the strike is a new TV adaptation of Fritz Lang’s classic 1927 sci-fi film Metropolis. Apple TV+ has reportedly scrapped acclaimed showrunner Sam Esmail’s in-progress series just as it was set to begin filming this summer in Australia. Max’s new Batman spin-off series, The Penguin, with Colin Farrell, was also discontinued, although a teaser of the show had been released.

Max released his in-production teaser for his upcoming series The Penguin, although production was halted during the strike.

With many writers on the picket lines no longer participating in any scripts or reviews, many existing series are no longer filming. Shooting the next season of Yellowstone prequel 1923 on Paramount+, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, has been suspended until the end of the writers’ strike. Other popular shows not currently filming include future seasons of Breakup, Abbott Elementary School, Euphoria, The last of us, Cobra Kai and the last season of Netflix stranger things.

But not all delays are necessarily due to the strike. In recent months, studios and streamers have consolidated and reduced costs through layoffs and cancellations. Some insiders believe the studios could be using the strike as an excuse to enact “force majeure”, contractual clauses allowing them to cancel agreements with creators and showrunners.

It’s unclear how long the Writers Guild of America’s strike against studios and streamers from the Alliance of Film and Television Producers will continue, but many in Hollywood believe it won’t be resolved until September.

This week, leaders of Hollywood’s other major union, SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors and other performers, tried to assure members that their contract negotiations with the AMPTP were going well. Almost immediately, more than 300 actors, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Quinta Brunson, sent a letter to their union saying they are ready to strike for the best possible deal. Their current contract ends on Friday and members have already voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. (Many of NPR’s employees are members of SAG-AFTRA. Broadcast members, however, are covered by a different contract than TV/theatre members, so we won’t be on strike if someone is called , and our own contract is not affected by these negotiations. .)

The writers’ strike and the looming possibility of an actors’ strike are also significantly affecting film and television marketing plans as well as the upcoming awards season.

Every year at Comic-Con International: San Diego, the annual convention for comic book and science fiction fans, Hollywood studios host jam-packed presentations of their upcoming films. Last year, in the convention’s famous Hall H, Marvel brought out the stars of its film franchises The ant Man And guardians of the galaxy. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was on stage with his cast and gave the crowd the first glimpse of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But this year, Marvel and Disney aren’t making big presentations. Neither is Netflix, Sony or Universal.

The Emmy Awards, which are scheduled to air on FOX in September, could be delayed for months. Reports in The New York Times And The Hollywood Reporter and other media suggest organizers are discussing various contingency plans if the writers’ strike is not resolved this summer. Nominations are still to be announced on Tuesday, July 12.

To manage the personal financial costs of a prolonged strike, many writers on the picket lines say they rely on their rapidly dwindling savings. Industry guilds, the Entertainment Community Fund, Women in Film and others have established emergency relief funds to support members.

The closures also impact many other people working behind the scenes on film crews, including directors of photography, editors, handles, clients, caterers and truck drivers. According to Film LA, which handles filming permits on city streets and other locations, there were only two scripted TV series filming in Los Angeles this week. Normally, at this time of year, there would be dozens of TV projects in production.

The work stoppage affects many businesses that rely on the Hollywood economy, including restaurants, hotels and transportation. According to the Milken Institute, the 2008 writers’ strike, which lasted 100 days, cost the Los Angeles economy more than $2 billion in lost revenue.

For audiences accustomed to a constant and sometimes overflowing stream of new movies and TV series, this dramatic slowdown in productions will have a palpable impact in the year ahead.