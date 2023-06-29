Places of worship hosting 4th of July events | News | Daily Sun Villages

The local church calendar is filled with Independence Day events, and there’s a reason for that.

It’s a time to eat, have fun and fellowship, said senior pastor Derrel Strickland of the Oxford Assembly of God, which will hold its God and Country picnic after the 10 a.m. service on Sunday. It’s a good time with his family and the church family.

Events run the gamut from patriotic activities, from concerts to meals and prayers. But they all share a bond of bringing communities together.

St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church in The Villages will perform its annual patriotic show, Spirit of America: Triumph of the American Spirit, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. The show features the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Choir, guest performers from the Central Florida Lyric Opera, and a guest appearance from The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps.

The show tells the story of our great country and celebrates everything that defines us as Americans, said Bill Doherty, Music Director of St. Timothy Roman Catholic. It will also include a special musical dedication to the men and women who have served and are serving in our nation’s armed forces.

Doherty said the show was as American as it gets. He even encourages guests to bring tissues, as he’s seen a few onlookers tear each other apart.

It is a sentimental and meaningful sight that people will never forget, he said.

We also hoped retired military service members would share memorable experiences during the concert, as long as they felt comfortable doing so, said Senior Pastor Kelly Smith of Community UMC.

Across the country, Roman Catholic churches plan to say the Patriotic Rosary around Independence Day. Local participants include St. Vincent de Paul Catholic in Wildwood, which is hosting a Friday reading; and St. Paul Catholic in Leesburg, which plans to say the Patriotic Rosary after the 8:30 a.m. mass on Tuesday.

The patriotic rosary is a powerful prayer for divine protection and mercy for our nation, said Krysten Harris, media coordinator for St. Vincent de Paul Catholic. Each decade of the rosary begins with a historical quote from famous leaders who have contributed to the development of our country, and each Hail Mary is dedicated to each state of this nation.

Some churches are planning to add a patriotic touch to services this weekend, including the Open Bible Lutheran Church in Oxford, which will hold a patriotic service at 9.30am on Sunday.

We will sing patriotic songs and share a message focused on the freedom we have in Christ and the earthly freedoms we still have in the United States, said Open Bible Pastor Mark Schulz. We also encourage our worshipers to wear red, white and blue outfits for this patriotic service.

A few churches plan meals and congregational activities to mark the day, such as the Oxford AOG picnic. The Village View Community Church will host a BBQ followed by Patriotic Bingo at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Church in Summerfield. To attend, RSVP to villageviewchurch.com.

And Living Grace Church in Leesburg will hold its annual Independence Day celebration and after-church dinner after worship from 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Co-Lead Pastor Pat Lawrence said Sunday would be a day of firsts for Living Grace, which moved to its new home at 1711 Citrus Blvd. in Leesburg earlier this year.

This is our first Independence Day celebration in our new home, and we will do our first water baptisms after worship, she said. We will host an after-church dinner after baptisms and encourage congregants to come to church in their favorite patriotic attire.

Living Grace will keep the patriotic spirit alive on July 15 when her women’s ministry hosts its first Thank Our Heroes outreach event. The purpose of evangelism is to select local heroes to whom the church can show appreciation.

For the first outreach, we will prepare dessert trays that will include Psalm 91 cards and then deliver them to the Leesburg Police Department, Lawrence said. It may be a small gesture, but it’s our way of showing that we care.

To learn more about Thank Our Heroes and other outreach opportunities at Living Grace Church, visit mylivingracechurch.org.