After the Adipurush debacle, the magical couple of Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are bringing Bollywood back on track, just like they did with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!





Featured cast: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania and others Director: Sameer Vidwans Producers: Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Review: Buzz & Pre-Release Impression It’s good to see Bollywood releasing lighthearted rom-coms one after the other, because we’ve seen too much action and massive stuff lately. After Vicky Kaushal’s Zara Hatke and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Bachke surprisingly turned out to be a box office winner, this one too has high hopes. The pair of Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan delivered a blockbuster hit like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, and even this one looked quite entertaining from its promo. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a sequel factor attached to it, and it got a lot of attention. Here is a cool movie! But yes, the film has its strong point, its music strikes the right chords. It surprised me that the promotions weren’t as aggressive as we’ve seen in recent Kartik Aaryan movies. This could perhaps be a strategic move on the directors’ part, but it impacted the film’s potential to get off to a much better start than it should be today. Overall, SatyaPrem Ki Katha feels like a good choice for mid-range hits, the category that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has revived. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Review: Initial Start, Pros and Cons As we reported earlier, the movie picked up speed in the last few hours and offered a decent advance booking for opening day. Added to this is the partial benefit of the Bakra Eid holiday. Even though it’s not a start like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (14.11 crores), this romantic comedy is definitely heading for a good start by largely taking over Kartik’s latest album, Shehzada (6.50 crores). Some encouraging reports are even pointing to a double-digit start, as after a slow start in the morning, occupancy is showing healthy jumps in the evening and night shows. Speaking of positives, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is getting favorable reviews from all over. For those who don’t believe reviews, word of mouth is strong, even among paying audiences. This ensures that the film will definitely expand over the 4-day long weekend, and since there is no competition in theaters until Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (releases July 28), this standout of Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan has a huge open space to perform. Given the subject matter, the film is aimed primarily at A and B centers and will receive good support from the public there. As for the negatives, the film belongs to the romantic comedy genre, referred to as “death” by many. But all thanks to Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the genre seems to be coming back into the game. big screen shows or expensive mass affairs. Thus, the film will have to understand it within its target audience. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Review: Final Verdict Overall, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is a box office winner with the majority of things working in its favor. Last year the duo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani delivered a blockbuster in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 during the time when Bollywood was in crisis and this time too they are back with another winner after a major disappointment from Adipurush. Over the lifespan, the film is expected to earn 95-115 crores at the Indian box office. Must read: Film review SatyaPrem Ki Katha: Yes, Kartik Aaryan surprises but it’s a film by Kiara Advani all the way! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

