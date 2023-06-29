Hong Kong actor, 73, feels pressure to date his 36-year-old girlfriend





By Nhu Anh Jun 29, 2023 | 00:41 PT Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei, 73, says he is sometimes worried because his girlfriend Chris Wong is young and multi-talented. “I would be lying if I said I never worry,” he said. Ming Pao Weekly. “I think she’s a lot of men’s ideal type.” Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei and his girlfriend Chris Wong. Photo by Wong Instagram A graduate with a degree in aeronautical structural engineering, Wong, 36, is also artistically gifted and has received many compliments from friends of Lees for her portraits. In order to be a better match with his girlfriend, Lee has adapted many aspects of his life since they started dating. He changed his outlook on many things and the way he spoke, started using supplements to improve his health, and avoided drinking and smoking. He says he lived as a young man. Lee says the big age gap has never been a challenge for him and his girlfriend because they really love each other. He legally registered Wong as the owner of his properties. The couple are currently planning their wedding, which is due to take place later this year. Lee is a renowned actor. Works throughout his prolific career include ‘The Condor Heroes’, ‘The Smiling, Proud Wanderer’, ‘Journey to the West’ and ‘Forensic Heroes’. He married his first wife in the 1970s and had three children with her, all older than Wong.

