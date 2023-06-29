Toad the Wet Sprocket, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, BBQ and More: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 6/30/23

Toad the Wet Sprocket will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday.

Toad the Wet Sprocket Facebook Page

Toad the wet pinion

Take a trip down memory lane as you listen to the music of Toad the Wet Sprocket Friday night at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. Songs like “Walk on the Ocean”, “Fall Down”, “Something’s Always Wrong” and “All I Want” complete the All You Want tour of this American alternative rock band.

Playing to the title of their hit song, “All I Want” from the 1992 album “Fear”, the All You Want tour will give you flashbacks to what you were up to throughout the eras this band existed.

Formed in Santa Barbara, California in 1986, the three original members will be performing at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, one of many stops on their nationwide tour. Glen Phillips is the vocalist and lead guitarist, Todd Nichols is on lead guitar, and Dean Dinning is the band’s bassist. (Drummer Randy Guss retired in 2020). The trio have survived breakups, reunion tours that never happened, and side projects, but Toad the Wet Sprocket is ready to reunite the band and do what they do best: play the music. And a lot. Remember “Fly from Heaven”, “Come Down” and “Crazy Life?” When you start digging, you realize how successful this group is.

Reserved seating starts at $50 and there’s a VIP experience for $165. Go backstage and enjoy a Meet & Greet and photo op with the band as well as an invitation to an exclusive acoustic performance before the show. You’ll also get a limited-edition event poster and other goodies.

Wow it’s all coming back to me now, do you remember “Nightingale Song”, “Whatever I Fear” and “I Will Not Take These Things for Granted?” There are so many songs that Toad the Wet Sprocket has imprinted on our ears, minds and souls. Take a trip down memory lane on Friday. The show starts at 7 a.m. Visit VilarPAC.org for more information.

Support local journalism Give

Dallas Symphony Orchestra at Bravo! Vail

Cheer! The Vail Music Festival continues this week with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Cheer! Vail Music Festival / Courtesy Photo

Cheer! The Vail Music Festival has a busy schedule again this weekend with the return of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Since 1999, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra has always performed in late June and early July. There are only a few shows and some are already sold out or close.

On Friday, Dallas Symphony Orchestra Music Director Fabio Luisi will conduct Brahm’s “Symphony No. 3.” Also, new to Bravo! Vail this year is Maxim Vengerov, an acclaimed violinist who will perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

“I am especially thrilled this week to welcome back our beloved Dallas Symphony Orchestra with its esteemed Music Director, Fabio Luisi, and to welcome the great virtuoso violinist Maxim Vengerov for the very first time,” said Bravo! Vail Creative Director Anne-Marie McDermott.

On Saturday evening, the show is sold out because everyone wants to hear the legendary sounds of Paul Simon. This singer-songwriter will be celebrated with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra playing songs from his Simon and Garfunkel days throughout Simon’s solo albums. Orchestral arrangements were put together by Dallas Symphony Orchestra conductor Jeff Tyzik.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, stop by Edwards Interfaith Chapel for the Young Musicians Day performance at 1:30 p.m. It is a collaboration between the Music Makers “Hacienda Musica”, the Boulder Children’s Chorale, the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra and the Denver Young Artists Orchestra. for children from 12 to 17 years old. Once young people have immersed themselves in learning opportunities, made new friends and attended a concert by the pros, they will perform a concert alone as part of Young Musicians Day.

On Sunday, prepare for Luisi to lead the Dallas Symphony Orchestra again in the first Bravo! Vail Symphonic Commissioning Project Premiere: Anglica Negrn’s ‘Arquitecta’, featuring Colombian-Canadian singer Lido Pimienta. There will also be Bravo! Vail cellist Jan Vogler’s debut in Haydn’s “Cello Concerto in C Major” and Franck’s “Symphony in D Minor”. The show starts at 6 p.m. and tickets sell out quickly. Go to BravoVail.org for more information.

Other Live Music Offerings

The Runaway Grooms will perform a free concert at Eagle River Brewing on Saturday. Runaway Bellhops / Courtesy Photo

In addition to concerts at Vilar Performing Arts Center and Bravo! Vail Music Festival, there’s no shortage of music in the Vail Valley this summer, especially this weekend.

beaver stream

New this year to Beaver Creek is the Summer Mountain Musical Series atop the Centennial Express (#6) at Spruce Saddle Restaurant. Relax on the lawn and listen to music from DJ Pippen from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. During this time, also try exclusive barbecue and drink options. It’s a great way to cool off and reward yourself after a hike or bike ride or just soak up the views while listening or dancing in your flip flops to a few tunes. The Summer Mountain Music Series runs this Saturday and July 15-29, August 12-26, and September 9.

Later Saturday night, Beaver Creek invites you to a dance party in the square from 7 to 9 p.m. Every Saturday night, get moving and dancing with different bands playing a variety of music from country to swing. Dance lessons are offered and it is a free family activity for all ages.

Bellhops on the run

This Eagle County-based band toured the country last year and find themselves at home this holiday weekend playing a free show at the new Eagle River Brewing Company in Gypsum Saturday from 2 p.m. at 16 o’clock. Dogs are welcome and Rocky Mountain Taco will be there for food options. This concert kicks off the Runaway Grooms’ summer tour, so catch them here before they head to other Colorado mountain towns, Front Range and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, before heading to at the Mempho Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee in late September. .

Street music in Vail

Live music is back on the streets of Vail and Lionshead this summer. Musicians will play at the Vail Village International Bridge as well as around the corner from the Patagonia store in Lionshead from 2-5 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through September 4. This Friday, enjoy the sounds of Rob Eaton, Jr. in Vail Village and Eric Martinez in Lionshead.

Brunch at Cucina

Start your Sunday Funday with live music and brunch at Cucina. This Nashville, Tenn. duo, Tim and Taylor, have become Vail Valley favorites and they’ll make your Sunday easier with classic and contemporary country songs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy brunch classics at Cucina, which is located in the Lodge at Vail in Vail Village. For more information on the music, go to TimAndTaylor.com .

Minturn Independence Day Celebration

Minturn celebrates Independence Day a little early with a concert at Little Beach Park on Sunday. City of Minturn / Courtesy Photo

Minturn celebrates Independence Day earlier than the rest of the Valley with a celebration at Little Beach Park and Amphitheater on Sunday. Come early and enjoy kids’ activities like face painting, a bouncy house, a mechanical bull and a balloon artist. Magusto’s will be on hand to serve food and non-alcoholic beverages in the park, but you can also bring your own picnic and alcohol, but no drinks in the park. Dogs are allowed but only if kept on a leash.

The local group Tim and Kristine Duo & Friends will perform classic harmonies and inspirational songs from the 60s and 70s, followed by Fruita’s The Williams Brothers Band . The Williams Brothers Band has been a staple of the West Slope music scene for decades and brothers James and Phil Williams have performed with artists as diverse as The Marshall Tucker Band at The Motet and The Wailers at 2 Live Crew. Rock, blues, country, American and funk.

Bring your blankets and low back lawn chairs and enjoy the community of Minturn. The event is free and runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit Minturn.org.

Stoke & Rye Independence Day BBQ

Stoke & Rye will be offering a barbecue and all the fixings on the patio at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa on Sunday in Avon. Stoke & Rye / Courtesy Photo

Celebrate the 4th of July a little earlier with barbecues from the pros at Stoke & Rye. Formerly Maya Modern Mexican Kitchen and Tequilaria at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon, this concept restaurant by Richard Sandoval is delighted to welcome everyone to the Gondola Plaza at the Westin Riverfront from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Let someone else do the cooking and enjoy smoked brisket, chicken, pork and sausages on the rope and all the accompaniments that go with it like cornbread muffins, coleslaw, the potato salad and macaroni and cheese and vegetable options. Wash it all down with cocktails from 10th Mountain Whiskey or sample drinks from the Stoke & Rye menu. Food will cost between $7 and $24.

The bridge overlooks the Eagle River and is along the bike path in case you want to walk or ride to the BBQ destination. For more information, visit StokeAndRye.com/Independence-Day-BBQ .