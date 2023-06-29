Would need to earn 4000 Crore to reach the 7150% profit of the 1931 film





Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s next film, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, is set to hit theaters. While box office expectations of the film would hinge on word of mouth, it received excellent early reviews, keeping excitement and expectations at an all-time high, especially as Bollywood is not hasn’t delivered a major musical hit in a long time. The last real blue musical Bollywood saw was Karan Johar’s post Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which went through a long dry spell. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy could be considered a musical hit if Bollywood lovers have been enjoying rap for a long time. But since Ranveer Singh’s film was kind of an introduction to rap culture, it can’t be considered a musical. Other musical films that tried but failed to turn into “musical hits” were Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak. Both couldn’t push their box office numbers because of an excellent album. Even Kartik Aaryan’s claim to fame as box office superstar Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had a great album, but it can’t be considered a true blue musical movie. His next, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, has been touted as a musical love story since its introduction. So it would be interesting to see how the film would do at the box office. While researching Bollywood musical hits and blockbusters, we came across a very rare but funny Box Office anecdote. India’s first sound film was also the first Bollywood musical film, in fact from India. It was in 1931 that Ardeshir Irani made the film with an announced budget of around 40,000 rupees, according to various sources. Hindustan Times cites the number as 50,000 rupees. Alam Ara was the first seven-song musical film. Starring Prithviraj Kapoor and Zubeida in the lead roles, the film garnered 29 lakhs at the Box Office. Can you guess how much profit the movie made? Well, according to our calculations, that was a whopping 7150% profit! Literally, Bollywood delivered its first musical blockbuster, with its first sound film in 1931 itself! Even for fun, if we think that SatyaPrem Ki Katha of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani can equal this record, it would be a dream to talk about such good numbers! If SatyaPrem Ki Katha even aims to match Alam Ara’s number at the box office, he has to earn around 4000 crores do this. The film was made with an announced budget of 60 crores! So to target Alam Ara’s 7150% profit, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s film needs to earn not crores but thousands! An absolutely impossible but fun hypothesis! We hope you enjoyed this little quiz! Note: Box office figures are based on estimates and various sources. Figures have not been independently verified by Koimoi. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting box office trivia. Must read: When Amitabh Bachchan shouted at R Balki and said, fool after asking him why he was shouting all day, remember me asking, are you alright? Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

