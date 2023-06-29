‘Barbie’ Tracking for Beatific $80 Million Opening, ‘Oppenheimer’ Eyes $40 Million – The Hollywood Reporter





In one of the most intriguing matchups of recent times, filmmaker Greta Gerwig Barbie is set to open long before Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb drama Oppenheimer. But the biggest winner could be the theatrical if both movies work for the long haul. The two July tents – dubbed “Barbenheimer” on social media – were officially followed on Thursday, three weeks before their explosion in theaters over the weekend of July 21-23. From Warner Bros., Barbie could open to $70-80 million, if not more, according to sources who have access to tracking data (and there are plenty of upsides). Warners is more cautious, suggesting $60 million. The film, based on Mattel’s iconic line of dolls, stars Margot Robbie as the lead and Ryan Gosling as Ken. A Barbie movie had languished in development for years before moving from Sony to Warners. But in recent weeks, the film has become a social media and marketing (not to mention merchandising) phenomenon. And hot women’s titles can turn into summer box office bargains, like Warners’. sex and the city or Universal Oh mom! franchisees. Barbie is all but guaranteed to score Gerwig’s biggest launch yet (past credits include lady bird And Little woman). Universal and Nolan Oppenheimer is set to make its domestic debut in the $40 million range. For Oppenheimer — an R-rated, three-hour drama targeting adults — having legs could prove far more important than its opening weekend. Still, $40 million would mark one of the acclaimed filmmaker’s lowest openings. And excluding Principlewhich opened to $20 million amid the pandemic, it would mark Nolan’s lowest start since Prestige ($14.8 million) in 2006. Nolan has already arrived at No. 2; in 2014, Interstellar open behind Disney’s Big Hero 6 with $47.5 million on its way to enjoy a long run in theaters and gross $701.7 million worldwide. Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, considered the father of the atomic bomb, alongside an all-star cast including Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. Paramount and Skydance open Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 on July 12 at the national level, and the photo of the event will always be a formidable force when Oppenheimer And Barbie deploy. (There is even a scenario where Oppenheimer comes third in its opening weekend behind Barbie And Impossible mission.) The three tent poles, as well as the one from this weekend Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fatemust succeed if summer revenue is to rise from 2022. On Thursday, Cruise urged his fans to support the theatrical experience by seeing Indy, Barbie And Oppenheimer (in addition to AssignmentOf course).

