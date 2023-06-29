The community film will be missed by 1 major cast member of the series

A main actor of Community won’t be reprising their roles in the upcoming film for mostly obvious reasons.

It was announced last fall that the prophecy would come true, as cult hit TV sitcom Community would finally receive its long-gestating follow-up film, answering the rallying cry of fans of Six seasons and a movie.

Casting was announced in September 2022, and filming was originally scheduled to start this summer, but the writers’ strike intervened.

Troy and Abed in a movie

Appearing on the podcast Let’s talk off camera with Kelly Ripa, Community Star Joel McHale who played the sardonic Jeff Winger on all six seasons of the show’s original run has given a sarcastic but seemingly definitive statement on whether or not Chevy Chase will return as Pierce Hawthorne for Community: The Movie:

I- that one is uh- [laughs] don’t- I don’t think so. Uh, there was no problem while we were doing the show! Well, technically his character is dead, so I guess-

Chase was notably fired from the show in its fourth season after making several insensitive remarks and behaving in an unprofessional manner. His character was killed off-screen during Season 5.

On a more positive note, McHale revealed that Donald Glover would reprise his role as Troy Barnes in the film:

Well, Donald is coming back and that’s really important. Well, the fact that we even had- like, Donald will, is to say that was the big chunk, you know. But I think everyone is coming back. I mean it’s been pretty good so far and I think it will happen. Uh, if not then, you know, uh, Donald will be there. It will just be Donald. It will only be an episode of Atlanta!

Donald Glovers’ involvement has always been a big question mark given the hectic schedule of actors/producers/musicians.

And as to when the Community the film will now start production, McHale gave the update that were filming next summer.

Is Chevy Chases Absence Streets Behind?

NBC

Pierce Hawthorne was generally described as racist, sexist and incredibly out of touch. But there was still merit to be found in Chase’s character. Pierce could sometimes drop a cutting truth or a pearl of wisdom and at the end of the day he was really just a misfit who desperately wanted to belong.

That being said, many of Chases’ castmates didn’t like working with him at all. He was reportedly often rude and ill-mannered on set. And that’s not to mention the time he sent series creator Dan Harmon a swear-filled voicemail regarding his character’s direction.

Chevy Chase cut its teeth Saturday Night Live in the 70s and 80s and was completely unaccustomed to the modern sensibilities of Communitys brand of comedy, which caused a lot of frustration and a huge disconnect between what he wanted to see and what the show was actually doing.

Still, many hoped that Chase would step in, at the very least, for a brief appearance in Community: The Movie especially since he and Harmon have since buried the hatchet.

But confirming Donald Glover’s return is a major win. An asset that Community lost his way when the actor left the show midway through Season 5. The cast and crew could no longer rely on his deft ad-libbing skills and, most sadly, the show’s signature duo of Troy Barnes and Abed Nadir was forced to come to a crossroads.

Hope the Community movie will live up to almost a decade of waiting. It seems a little more achievable now that Donald Glover has joined the cast.