Diane Kruger likes to dress ‘outside her comfort zone’ | Entertainment





Diane Kruger likes more than ever to dress “outside” her “comfort zone”. The 46-year-old actress admits she’s a lot more ‘adventurous’ in her 40s than she was when she was younger after rocking a daring PVC tutu, bustier and thigh-high boots to the annual summer party from the Serpentine Gallery this week. She told British Vogue: I feel like maybe I like to have a little more fun and be a little more adventurous than I used to. I’m still drawn to similar silhouettes, but I like to dress outside of my comfort zone more. The German actress revealed the essentials of her summer wardrobe: little strappy dresses, sneakers and white sandals, hats and caftans. I love kaftans. Diane previously revealed that her mother thought she was “too old” to wear short dresses. The ‘National Treasure’ actress wore a chic ensemble to the Louis Vuitton Parfum dinner, held at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, France, in 2021, but she confessed her mom wasn’t too excited about her choice of outfit. Uploading a photo of herself from the party, taken in the bathroom, she captioned it: “My mom told me tonight I’m probably too old to wear this short dress. F THAT! !! … Oh and that gorgeous ring is probably too expensive for me. Love you mom… Thank you @LouisVuitton for this super cool dress/top. (sic)” Meanwhile, Diane previously admitted that the “only thing that matters” to her now is her daughter. The actress and model – who welcomed a child into the world at the end of 2018 with co-star Norman Reedus – admitted she didn’t feel ready for parenthood when she became pregnant, but is happy that actual events changed her plans and gave her a baby. She says: “For a long time, I did not have this desire to have children. I had my habits and I was fine… In short, I did not feel ready. Life, on the other hand, wanted that my daughter to arrive at the right time. “It was a surprise, one of the most wonderful. I continued to play during my pregnancy and when I stopped working before giving birth, I felt calm, I did not have the stupid feeling of having missed a role. Now the only thing that matters is my daughter. Not sleeping for 24 hours is not a problem, as long as you are well. And I resigned myself to traveling with mountains of luggage. Before , I was only flying with hand luggage… But I decided to give myself a six-month break to take full advantage of it.”

