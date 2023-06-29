Bollywood roundup: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kunal Kemmu, Kartik Aaryan, and many more…

– Advertisement –

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja plays visually impaired key crime witness in Blind trailer

Mumbai – Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is returning to the screens after maternity break will soon be seen in the upcoming crime drama Blind in which she will try out the visually impaired lead character.

The trailer for Blind was released on Thursday and features the gripping story of a blind girl, played by Sonam, who helps unravel a crime committed by Purab Kohlis’ character.

Lasting 2 minutes, the trailer begins with the reference to Pulp Fiction, as a woman named Mia Wallace goes missing. Sonams’ character goes to the authorities to report the missing woman saying she has a strong feeling that the cab she got in had the girl in its trunk. From there begins the cat-and-mouse hunt with hints of the invasion of Sonam’s house.

Blind also stars Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey and Shubham Saraf, and was directed by Shome Makhija. It’s the story of a resilient, visually impaired woman (played by Sonam) who becomes a key witness to a crime. In her efforts to trace the unusual turn of events and testify to the incident, she is forced to confront the killer on her own.

Brought to you by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai Production, Avma and Kross Pictures, Blind will premiere July 7 on Jio Cinema.

Kunal was more himself as a director when working on Madgaon Express

Mumbai – Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who became a director for Madgaon Express, shared that it was therapeutic for him as he felt different things about himself as he stepped into the shoes of a director. He also shared that he was more himself in the public space as a director than as an actor.

Kunal wrote the script for Madgaon Express in 2014 and it’s finally almost finished.

When asked if the plot comes first or the character, the actor replied: When you watch so many movies, you’re always present on the film sets and if that’s what you live and breathe, you always have your own stories to tell. Eventually, when I worked on Go Goa Gone, I learned the discipline of writing. In the process, I was also learning how to write scripts, interact with technicians, and hear people talk about what to bring out of a story.

He continued: When you spend time with professionals, you learn on the job. In the past, I had even tried to write a few times with my writer friends, but I realized that it wasn’t just my voice. And that’s when I decided to do it myself.

He added: I started working on the story of the film, then the characters started to come to life. I had no idea it would be something I would end up directing or even performing. I then told the story to some of my friends and they liked it. From there, the process went further and more people heard it. I wrote it in 2014 and now years later the story has come back to me for direction, and now I’m in this place when I’m ready to.

He also shared the update saying that the film is currently in post-production.

He said, I didn’t want to talk about my experience as a director until I finished the trip. Unlike an actor, a director’s journey begins when the script comes to him. In this case, I’m also the writer, so the journey has become much easier for me. Then you have to do pre-production which is a separate trip, then production followed by post-production, which is currently underway.

As a director, I wanted to experience all of this first and then talk about it. My journey won’t be over until I receive the first copy with a full sound mix. That’s when I would be able to answer more correctly. I realized that I was more myself in the public space as a director than as an actor. I realized different things about me as a human being as a director, he added.

Madgaon Express’ is produced by Excel Entertainment by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai theater and interacts with fans

Mumbai– As part of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ post-release promotion, Kartik Aaryan mingled with his fans and checked their reactions at the Gaiety Galaxy cinema here on Thursday.

Wearing a pink shirt and jeans, Kartik Aaryan interacted with his female fans and clicked pictures with them. He thanked a few elderly ladies who praised his performance in the film. Wearing a pink shirt and jeans, Kartik Aaryan interacted with his female fans and clicked pictures with them. He thanked a few elderly ladies who praised his performance in the film.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romance flick reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the big screen following their 2022 hit “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

The romantic drama revolves around Sattu and Katha, a couple stuck in a troubled marriage.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has an ensemble cast which includes Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, Bhumi Rajgor and Bhaumik Ahir.

Big B promises a new avatar of Kaun Banega Crorepati in a new promo Mumbai – Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan returns with the ever-popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in a new avatar. The show recently released an intriguing promo in which Big B declares in his inimitable voice Badal raha hai, sab kuch badal raha hai. ‘KBC’, which released the video from its 15th season on social media, shows how the world is changing through digitalization with people multitasking and doing the things they love while working. The short video shows a woman in front of her laptop taking part in a virtual meeting, while under the table she kicks a soccer ball, as she plays with her little son. Another visual shows a young man at a traffic light accepting digital money, with the QR code tattooed on his arms. Amitabh also says that people can now enjoy food with just a click on their mobile phone, and also how it has brought families closer together. Taking to Twitter, the show’s creators wrote: Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, jald hi ek naye roop mein. #KBC15# KaunBanegaCrorepati# KBCOnSonyEntertainmentTelevisioni on.” Badi shaan se, bade gyan se – dekho sab kuch badal raha hai, is the game show’s catchphrase in its new avatar. “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, which started in 2000, is the Indian remake of the American game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” with Amitabh Bachchan having been a longtime associate, having presented the show for several seasons. The 15th season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” will air on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)