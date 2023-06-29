Cliff-Hanger Time: Will actors strike and help writers shut down Hollywood?





All eyes are on the cast this week, as the entertainment industry anxiously watches a cliffhanger play out. The Screen Actors Guilds contract with Hollywood studios expires on June 30, although both parties are supposed to considering an extension. The writers, now in their eighth week on strike, have successfully forced many television and film productions out of business with the help of sister unions like the Teamsters. An actors’ strike would have an even more seismic effect on the industry. If artists go on strike, it’s not just about shutting down the remaining shows and movies in production, says Matt Bush, an actor on the long-running ABC sitcom The Goldbergs. From what I understand, we will also not promote the shows and movies that are in the box. It’s huge, and it will have an impact on the box office. There’s also a whole ecosystem built around that, so there’s a trickle-down effect. Will they or won’t they? SAG-AFTRA National President Fran Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland made a video last weekend assuring their members that we are having extremely productive negotiations with the AMPTP, which represents studios, streamers and networks, and is committed to reaching a founding agreement. This video and Dreschers’ uplifting tone rubbed some SAG-AFTRA members the wrong way. It was very joyful, and I don’t think that’s the right message, says a member of SAG-AFTRA, who points out that 97.91% guild members have voted to allow a strike if negotiations don’t deliver what they need. This video makes me think they’re grooming actors to make a deal, and I don’t see a scenario where [AMPTP] offers the things we need without a fight. A letter signed by more 1,000 actors this week among them Meryl Streep, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy O. Harris, Amy Poehler, Ben Stiller, Constance Wu, And Julia Louis Dreyfusmakes a similar point. The letter reminded the SAG-AFTRA leadership that its members are ready to strike, insisting that now is not the time to meet in the middle, and it is no exaggeration to say that the eyes of history are upon us all. We ask that you push for all the changes we need and the protections we deserve and make history by doing so. Personally, I think it’s the most fearful people in the AMPTP of the caliber of Meryl Streep who are on strike talking about the technological disruption and corporate greed that has squeezed the working class out of so many creative fields here in Hollywood , said Rob Forman, a television writer and member of WGA West who uses ICT Tac and Twitter feeds to delve into the history of the Hollywood strike and related labor issues. Writers have been shouting loudly from the picket lines for weeks about how streaming has disrupted the business and upended how they get paid. It hasn’t been easy for the actors either. The holy grail of television was once starring in a network television show that lasted long enough to be syndicated, but that dream has faded. In the last contract, they changed the syndication residuals formula are based on, says The Goldbergs Bush, who signed the aforementioned letter. These cheques, after the transition to this formula, have considerably decreased. He recognizes that feast or famine has always been part of the job. But at least when you booked the gig, you could say, OK, I can live off this for a minute to get into the next gig. Now, a guest spot on a successful streaming show may not pay your rent for the month. How are we supposed to stay in this industry?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2023/06/cliffhanger-time-will-actors-strike-and-help-writers-shut-hollywood-down The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos