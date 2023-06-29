A prefab ADU extends the floor plan of a historic LA home

Living in a 1,400 square foot home, Xiyin Tang and Paul Laskow wanted more space for their growing family. Now they have it: a 320-square-foot pre-engineered accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, that extends their floor plan while preserving their historic 1936 Streamline Moderne home.

The couple bought the historical and cultural monument in the Fairfax District for $1.5 million in the summer of 2020 after being on the market for several months.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was designed by architect William Kesling as a Hollywood hideaway for actor Wallace Beery and was problematic for several reasons, including the fact that it was occupied by a tenant and that it had historic status, which could prove difficult for future renovations. And to top it off, he was small.

The Cover studio is composed of a bedroom and a bathroom, a kitchenette and a living area. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

However, living in a small space wasn’t a deal-breaker for the former New Yorkers, who rented an 850-square-foot apartment in Dimes Square before moving to an apartment in West Hollywood.

It was big for two people by New York standards, says Tang, 35, a UCLA law school professor, of the house.

When the couple and their 2-year-old daughter, Catherine, finally moved in, Tang was pregnant with the couple’s second child.

The couple say they appreciated the details of Keslings Streamline Moderne and wanted to preserve them. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

The interior of the main house overlooks the back pool and ADU. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

Suddenly, with another baby on the way, the couple worried that they could not accommodate visits from their parents who lived on the East Coast.

We felt like we needed more space, says Tang. We were planning to build something in the back, but the schedule changed when I got pregnant. We had to build something very quickly.

The couple added the ADU by Cover to accommodate their parents who live on the East Coast. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

Due to the house’s historic status, it was designated a Historic-Cultural Landmark in 2018 after a developer bought it and filed plans to build condos on the site, the couple had to work with the Cultural Heritage Commission on exterior and interior transformations.

They loved the details of Streamline Moderne homes and decided to preserve the home with minor modifications including a new roof and kitchen. They added the ADU behind their home on the spacious 7,000 square foot lot.

Work with Coverage based in Los Angeleswhich specializes in single-story pre-engineered ADUs made in Los Angeles, the couple wanted to install a custom ADU (price between $275,000 and $295,000, depending on site-specific terms) before Tang delivered their second daughter. , Maggie, in November 2021.

Paul Laskow walks towards the ADU behind his Fairfax District home. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

For its part, Cover offers fixed prices in advance and manages all aspects of the construction process. But he could not contain the problems that arose during the pandemic.

One of the advantages of a prefabricated ADU is that it can be built faster than a traditional ADU, Tang explains. Unfortunately we tried to build an ADU at the worst possible time due to COVID. There was a shortage of wood. Authorization took a year. Everything was out of stock.

Once permits were finally issued, the ADU was installed on site in 43 days using a panel construction system manufactured in Los Angeles. Seven months later, occupancy permits for the ADU were secured in time for Maggies’ first birthday party.

One thing that’s different about our precast system is that we ship flat-packed panels from our Gardena factory rather than shipping large, room-sized pieces that require a massive crane, says co-founder Alexis Rivas. and CEO of Cover. Overhead power lines and trees can prevent you from building with a big crane.

The door and a bay window open onto the main house. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

The Steel Studio features an open-plan bedroom, kitchen and living room with a small office between the kitchen and full-height built-in storage. A bathroom with a walk-in shower faces a stacked washer and dryer that’s a hit with guests. A floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door allows easy access to the backyard, and narrow floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the main house and pool, connecting the two houses. There are also built-in LED wall lights that add illumination and help simplify lighting.

The main house has lots of windows, and you can see people going in and out of the back house, Tang says. It’s nice to talk to friends and family through doors and windows.

ADU’s stacked washer and dryer are a hit with guests. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

The bathroom is across from the washer and dryer and shares a wall with the main living area. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

Tang, who loves to cook, was drawn to Cover because of its high-end kitchen appliances, including a Sub-Zero undercounter refrigerator and a Wolf induction cooktop, oven and range hood.

Sitting side by side, the austere square ADU, with its warm oak floors and white composite exterior, complements the curved Kesling walls and liner details.

The main house is so special, says Rivas. I think it’s better to contrast it than to try to match it.

In an ideal world, a house could accommodate several families, but this is not always possible. Tang says one of the hardest things about moving to Los Angeles was leaving the family behind. From now on, the ADU allows everyone to stay close.

Our parents came several times to stay with us, she said. The ADU allows us to put them in the back, and everyone can go their own way. Catherine loves going out and waking up our guests. Recently, she went out early in the morning in her rain boots and umbrella and brought an umbrella for my mom to make sure she didn’t get wet. It’s a wonderful image in my mind. It’s so nice to be able to share these moments.

A fountain in the front yard of the house, a historical and cultural monument. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

About a third of our customers have placed them for family members to live in full-time, says Rivas, who has lived in one of the 450-square-foot ADU Covers for a year.

Tang and Laskow also have many friends from New York who come to stay at the ADU, which is used monthly. Last month, we had a friend, their dog and a 2-year-old for a week and another couple for three weeks, says Laskow, 35, who runs transportation at online resale site RealReal. Our New York friends always say, Wow, that’s so big. This ADU would be a coveted apartment in New York.

Despite the many challenges and delays due to COVID-19, the couple are happy with the outcome. Their modern ADU fits well into the historical context and gives them plenty of space to meet their family and work-from-home needs.

It’s such a wonderful change, says Laskow. And not just the house. We love having an outdoor space. We are so glad we were able to add the ADU and still have patio space and grass for the kids.