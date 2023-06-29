‘They’re probably the healthiest band’: Toad The Wet Sprocket plays Beaver Creek on Saturday

Toad the Wet Sprocket performs June 30 at 7 p.m. at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.



ToadPressPhotoCropped

Thirty-seven years after high school friends in Santa Barbara formed Toad The Wet Sprocket, the band is in top form, even after initially unsuccessful recordings, breakups and rebounds.

“It’s probably the best health of the bunch, and now we know what we want, that’s the difference. We’re communicating better than ever, and people are stepping in and getting the job done. Everyone is using their strengths,” said said bassist and founding member Dean Dinning.

Dinning acknowledges that when the band debuted in 1986, the younger members were all “immature and lacking in self-confidence, but a lot of that has gone away.” We know what we each bring to the group, the unique contributions and that we are all appreciated,” he said.

The group’s first two albums, “Bread & Circus”, in 1989, and “Pale”, in 1990, fell flat, but in 1991, platinum-certified “Fear”, launched the group’s success.

“When we started we didn’t have huge expectations, but what we did sounded good, and we had fun and enjoyed hanging out. Todd (Nichols) and Glen (Phillips) got really good at it. songwriting and took it a step further,” he said, explaining how they signed a four-album deal with Columbia Records while still in college. It wasn’t until the third album for singles ‘All I Want’ and ‘Walk on the Ocean’ to become major hits. I don’t even know if that kind of patience exists in the recording industry today.

Support local journalism Give

Despite their success with 1994’s platinum-selling album “Dulcinea,” in 1998 the band broke up, as personal differences led them to what Dinning now describes as a “break, not a break.”

“Music has not disappeared. People still cared,” he said, recounting how after Counting Crows asked the band to open for their shows and friends kept calling saying, “ Come on, what are you guys doing? they got together. In 2013 they released “New Constellation”, their first album in 16 years. Funded by fans, it was one of the most successful Kickstarter music campaigns of all time.

“We got better and better with new perspectives and new skills in production, writing and business,” he said. “Our lyrics matured pretty early in the fourth album with more ethos and more depth and less teenage angst. It set the standard for what we’re looking for.

Over the decades, the musicians have continued to stay true to their roots while evolving their sound.

Their latest album, “Starting Now,” released in 2021, is a compilation, “a greatest hits package with some revamped songs and some new material we’ve been doing since 2021,” he said. “We wanted to create a master recording of songs in a way that we were proud of. It was partly a business decision because we wanted to own all the songs, which is unusual. We wanted to be a one-stop-shop for obtaining recordings and rights to versions of songs for use in film and TV. This one, you listen to it, and it really feels like the career arc. He feels big. It’s really something to listen to from beginning to end. That’s the group right there.

The artists’ approach comes across as a shared experience between audience and band, and when it really clicks, Dinning describes it as “overwhelming.”

“People are so distracted by phones and screens, for people to have a reason to put their phones away and be there, these days I feel like you give them time to be present,” he said, talking about how he stays tuned to how everything lands and plans sets to tell stories and take audiences on a journey. “We welcome the public in which we do not perform. We focus on dynamics, flow, emotion and moments. You want to create a large catalog. The songs already do a lot of heavy lifting because the songs have established an emotional connection. »