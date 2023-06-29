Jennifer Garner grows her bob | Entertainment

Jennifer Garner admits having a bob haircut is only “fun” on the day it’s cut.
The ’13 Going on 30′ star decided to grow out her sleek bob because she doesn’t like having to style it all the time.
She told People: Short hair is fun the day it’s cut. Then you have to actually do it.
“With long hair, you can just stick it in a bun on top of your head.
The 51-year-old actress also revealed her skincare secret to reducing wrinkles and getting more bounce.
She spilled, “Hydration is everything.
In skincare, the triangle is hyaluronic acid, SPF and retinol. You need all three.
SPF is what holds the vessel together, retinol tells your skin to keep growing new skin cells, and hyaluronic acid binds moisture to it, so there’s less wrinkles and more bounce.
Jennifer has previously said sunscreen is a “non-negotiable” part of her skincare regimen.
The actress – who has Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14 and 11 – is diligent about using sunscreen every day and actively encourages others to take daily SPF wear seriously to prevent sunburn. skin cancer and other damage to their skin.
Speaking to the outlet in 2021, she said: “I truly believe that putting it on should be like brushing your teeth. Skin cancer is preventable, all you have to do is seriously protect yourself from the sun.
“I tell people, ‘Nothing looks better in your 50s than sunscreen in your 20s.’ Definitely worth the extra effort and my tips for this are you should just have a wardrobe of sun protection possibilities everywhere you turn I have one right next to my bathroom , one right next to my kids bathroom, there’s a whole pile of them next to the back door.”
The ‘Yes Day’ star is also keen to teach her children the importance of protecting their skin from the sun’s harmful rays and has developed a strict routine to ensure they are protected.
She explained: “People say to me, ‘God, I’m having the hardest time, my kid doesn’t want to put on sunscreen. But you can’t let that be an option.
“They know I’m going to take them out and pulverize them. You can’t give in.”
Plus, Jennifer is happy to let her kids experiment with her makeup because she wants them to learn how to express themselves.
She added, “I think kids their age are going to do what they’re going to do, whether you let them or not. I’m glad they’re experimenting with makeup, but some of my brushes are off limits!”
“I don’t have a problem with that as long as their self-esteem is strong. However, they want to express it’s up to them, and that’s great.”