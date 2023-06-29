A homeless encampment takes over a two-mile stretch of Hollywood

A two-mile road in Los Angeles next to Hollywood Studios where shows like Friends, Will & Grace and Gilmore Girls were filmed has been overrun with homeless people living in ‘unsafe and unsanitary’ motorhomes and trailers .

Exclusive video taken by The Post shows rubbish piling up outside the makeshift camp which is also littered with feces and bottles full of urine, minutes from Universal Studios theme park, visited by up to 40,000 tourists daily.

Nearby business owners have complained about foul odors and black bin bags piling up from the growing number of campers and port-a-potties provided by local authorities in the ultra-liberal city.

A business manager, who asked to remain anonymous, said some of the RV residents walked around their property to get water and regularly use their private toilets and outdoor electrical outlets.

We're kind of in no man's land here, the manager told the Post. These folks who live in their RVs have a nice backyard with the hills and studios surrounding them in what's an upscale neighborhood, but that's gone too far. They literally come to our front door.







The litter-strewn RV camp next to Forest Lawn Studios and Cemetery







Richard Yrineo, 45, said when he first parked his trailer on Forest Lawn Drive four years ago, there were only 10 other cars and motorhomes also parked on the stretch of two miles. David McNew for NY Post

Some of them are mentally ill and some of them are just angry, screaming. Some of them have been moved away from the more touristy side of Hollywood, but that’s just a shame because a lot of them who live here are antagonistic.

Another local business owner said things sometimes get so bad that Warner Brothers studios have sent their own staff to clean up the street, which is tucked under the AVA building where the monthly rent is $1,900 for a studio. Near Universal City, homes start at around $2.3 million. Warner Brothers did not respond to the Posts’ request for comment.

Posts say there is no parking allowed from 2 to 4 a.m., but those at the RV camp said the cops didn’t tell them to move and left them largely alone, except for towing a few cars with outdated registration tags.

Many residents say they ended up moving into RVs after they couldn’t pay the rent hike or lost their jobs, like residents of a similar camp in upmarket County Marin, Northern California.







The land where the motorhomes reside is next to the Warner Brothers studios. David McNew for NY Post







A two-mile road in Los Angeles has been overrun with homeless people living in “unsafe and unsanitary” motorhomes and trailers. David McNew for NY Post







A city fire hydrant turned into an illegal water supply for the camp David McNew

Forest Lawn Drive RV residents told the Post they would rather live free on the busy street than in a government-provided shelter or small house. Many said the cost of living in Los Angeles forced them to live in an RV.

Richard Yrineo, 45, said when he first parked his trailer on Forest Lawn Drive four years ago, there were only 10 other cars and motorhomes also parked on the stretch of two miles, which is also home to Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Cemetery where many celebrities are buried, including Michael Jackson, Carrie Fisher, Paul Walker, Penny Marshall and Bee Gees singer Andy Gibb.

As the pandemic shut down businesses, it began to see more and more people living in their cars and parking on the street and the number of motorhomes rose to over 40.

I worked in construction and the work stopped because people didn’t want you in their house because they were afraid of catching COVID. Most people who lost their jobs had nowhere to go and ended up here, Yrineo told the Post.

Surprisingly, some take advantage of the situation and become so-called van lords wan owners who buy motor homes and then rent them out to the needy, according to LA City Council member Traci Park.







Liberty Justice, a US Army veteran, is one of the few rental motorhomes parked on Forest Lawn Drive. David McNew for NY Post







Writer and music producer Eddie Sedano is seen in his VR recording studio where he works with his recording partner of 12 years, writer and music producer Howard. David McNew for NY Post

When you start looking at the internet and websites like Craigslist, you can see that there is actually a thriving and completely unregulated business here in our city, Park said.

Many of these vehicles are unsafe, unsanitary, and could not pass a basic operating environment test or fire safety inspection. Many of them do not meet basic standards.

According to the 2022 point-in-time count conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, about 6,500 people live in 4,000 motorhomes across the city, a 40% increase since 2018.

A June 20 report from the University of California, San Francisco showed that 47% of single adults in the state who are homeless are over the age of 50. At the Forest Lawn Drive camp, many are old people who banned together to survive.

Park said the whole thing is a legal gray area and worries that many RV renters don’t have rental contracts and there’s no governing body that provides any oversight.







Whitey the 110-pound pit bull lives in a trailer near the lot. David McNew for NY Post







Music producer Howie Rice and his production buddy Eddie Sedano near the van in which they produce music David McNew for NY Post

In May, Park introduced a city ordinance that would expand municipal codes to include the sale and rental of recreational vehicles. It would also require any RV operator to hold an appropriate license for the vehicle and ensure the RV is up to code.

The ordinance is currently being reviewed by the city’s public works and transportation committees and will go to the Los Angeles City Council for a vote in the coming months.

People living in RVs now represent 22% of the the city’s 69,000 homelessaccording to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).

However, city officials disputed LAHSA’s numbers and said the homeless count did not provide an accurate picture of the growing number of RVs and campsites across the city.







Many RVs have been around so long that they need help getting them started or running David McNew

Liberty Justice, a US Army veteran, is one of the few rental motorhomes parked on Forest Lawn Drive. On Tuesday morning, Justice was practicing covers and singing karaoke in her rented trailer.

Justice said she found the motorhome listing online, which looked pristine and new. She was shocked when she saw the trailer was more run down than what was shown in the photos, but said she had no other choice.

I was sleeping on the concrete and finally found this online about a year and three months total, Justice said of her RV rental. I spoke to the guy on the phone and he seemed reasonable. I never wanted it initially, but it was the only thing I could find and afford.

Other campers disagree and said many residents are entertainers or have families with regular 9-to-5 jobs.

RV dweller, Howie Rice, has lived on Forest Lawn Drive for about six months.

Rice, a musician, writer and producer who has worked with Patti LaBelle, Menudo, Barry Manilow and the Pointer Sisters, spends most of his time working in an RV with a makeshift studio owned by his producing partner Edward Sedano.

On Monday, Rice and Sedano, 58, were busy listening to and mixing their latest songs as cars sped down the busy hallway.







Some who live in the camp earn their living by selling flowers by the roadside David McNew

There’s something to be said for creating something under unusual circumstances, Rice, 67, told The Post. Sometimes we’ve worked in ideal situations with the perfect setting, but you’re just not inspired. We’re also running out of motels where crack and everything else happens. But here, we are able to work.

Sedano said he and Rice preferred the RV life because they couldn’t take their production equipment to a shelter where it could be stolen. Working in a motel was also difficult as they work odd hours at night.

Nobody bothers us here and we don’t bother anyone because there’s really no one really going through there, Sedano said. We parked under bridges and closer to residences, but people are complaining. Here, we don’t bother anyone.

Yrineo said he’s noticed more litter in the area since the city’s trash pickup hasn’t come through Forest Lawn Drive for a few weeks.

The construction worker, who lives in a trailer with his 110-pound pit bull named Whitey, tried to make his little corner more welcoming by building a fake mailbox on the public sidewalk.

As for drug use in the area, Yrineo said, were not a camp. I’m sure people could do drugs here, but people do drugs everywhere in Los Angeles. There are probably more people using drugs in those nice hill houses than here.