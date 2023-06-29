Vail Jazz Workshop alumni return in glory





Sullivan Fortner continually expands his impressive talents as a pianist, composer and conductor.

Carol Friedman/Courtesy Photo They are brilliantly talented. They are incredibly young. Each has taken the jazz world by storm. Together they have won a list of awards too long to list and have performed alongside many big names in music. And all three are graduates of the Vail Jazz Workshop: Lakecia Benjamin, Sullivan Fortner and Grace Kelly. Each will headline Vail Jazz Festival’s Thursday Night Concert Series this summer in Lionshead Square. Now in its 28th year, the Vail Jazz Workshop is recruiting 12 of the nation’s most promising jazz students to engage in an immersive jazz studies program. The workshop, held annually in August, offers one-to-one and group instruction by master jazz educators, culminating in the opportunity to perform with world-class musicians at the Vail Jazz Party during the holiday weekend. work. To date, the workshop has graduated over 300 students, many of whom have gone on to pursue careers as performers, composers and instructors. Vail Jazz Acting Artistic Director and acclaimed bassist John Clayton co-founded the workshop with the late Howard Stone in 1996 and has led the program ever since. “Welcoming these three incredibly talented artists to our stage is a career high for me,” says Clayton. “Seeing them launch, listening to them mature as performers, being part of the global audience enjoying their artistic growth, fills my heart with joy. We feel like proud parents to all of our workshop alumni. who continue to achieve so much after their experience at Vail. Clayton is clearly eager to share these alumni with the Vail Jazz audience. Sullivan Fortner, Piano Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. A bold and uncompromising individualist, Sullivan Fortner continually expands his impressive talents as a pianist, composer and conductor. The GRAMMY Award-winning artist has received international acclaim as a performer and producer for his collaborative work on ‘The Window,’ alongside Cecile McLorin Salvant. Additionally, he released the acclaimed albums “Moments Preserved” and “Aria.” Known for his agility as an improviser, Fortner has collaborated with Wynton Marsalis, Paul Simon, Diane Reeves, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Stefon Harris, Tivon Pennicott, Nicholas Payton, Fred Hersch, the late Roy Hargrove and workshop alumni stars Ambrose Akinmusire and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah. “The Vail Jazz Workshop puts young musicians around people who play at an extremely high level, which is empowering and inspiring. Keeping in touch with these guys, meeting them and seeing what they’re up to is cool. It’s a family, we share the same gigs sometimes,” Fortner said. “Who would have thought? Lakecia Benjamin, Alto Saxophone Thursday August 10 at 6 p.m. Support local journalism Give Lakecia Benjamin’s lingering memories of the Vail Jazz Workshop in 1999 are uplifting, encouraging and inspiring. “The workshop instructors made it so spiritually easy, emotionally easy. It’s amazing to have opportunities in life where there’s nothing to fear but art. Her attitude of connection positive has always distinguished his music. Benjamin has recorded four albums, most recently ravely received “Phoenix”, and has performed with Stevie Wonder, Anita Baker, Alicia Keys, The Roots and Macy Gray. In 2020, the Jazz Journalists Association awarded Named Benjamin the Up-and-DownBeatmagazine’s 2020 Up-and-coming Artist of the Year and Critics’ Poll named Benjamin the Rising Star of Alto Sax. A previous album, “Pursuance”, placed in the same album category of the year of the poll, and Benjamin was also listed as a 2020 Rising Star Arranger. One of the many DownBeat covers about him featured Benjamin as one of the “25 for the Future” young musicians. “which have the potential to shape the direction of jazz in the decades to come.” Grace Kelly, Saxophone Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m. Grace Kelly is known as one of the most innovative and versatile musicians on the jazz scene. “Take what you think about jazz, what you know about funk, and what you’ve heard about singer-songwriters, mix it with R&B and an electro dance beat.” Vail Jazz Marketing Director Jamie Cox explained. “It’s Kelly’s energizing and uplifting style.” Kelly’s infectious positivity, coupled with her fresh and dynamic musical styles, makes her one of the most charismatic performers on the Vail Jazz scene. She wrote her first song at age seven, released her first CD at age 12, and performed with Dave Brubeck at President Obama’s inauguration. Kelly fondly remembers her time at the Vail Jazz Workshop. “Watching legendary teachers break down everything for each instrument was incredibly fascinating. Then learning how it all comes together in a big picture as a group taught me a lot about leading a group. It taught me how to interact in a much deeper way within the community of a band. The Vail Jazz Festival’s Thursday Night Headliner Series runs from July 13 through August 24. Shows start at 6pm outside the Arrabelle Hotel in Lionshead. Tickets for all Vail Jazz shows are available at VailJazz.org or by calling (970) 479-6146 .

