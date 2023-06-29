Aaliya Siddiqui says Kangana Ranaut’s words against her have no value | Bollywood

Film producer and ex-wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya Siddiqui, recently opened up about her relationship with the actor. She also briefly commented on Kangana who once spoke about their feud and said her words were worthless. Aliya acted in Bigg Boss OTT 2 where she admitted that her identity is limited to being Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, however, she wishes to change it. Read also : Aaliya Siddiqui admits her identity is limited to being a female star Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui spoke about Kangana Ranaut.

Aliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Over the past few months, Aliya has made news about her relationship with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It started when she sued Nawazuddin, her brother and her mother. She had accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family of harassment during their separation. Earlier this year, she claimed the actor threw her and their two children, daughter Shora and son Yaani, out of his Mumbai home. This was followed by a defamation suit filed by Nawazuddin against Aaliya. The two reportedly reached a settlement amid their real estate dispute.

Aliya on Kangana Ranaut

Speaking about Kangana who supported Nawazuddin during the argument, Aaliya said, “I don’t pay attention to Kangana because her words have no value. She sticks her nose in everything, she keeps talking about everyone. my opinion, his words make no sense.

She further stated that Kangana only talked about Nawazuddin because he was starring in her debut project Tiku Weds Sheru. “I will not give any importance to Kangana in my life. Nobody but Kangana said anything because Kangana had to support Tiku marries Sheru. She is the producer and she has to save her movie. She is known to raise her voice in the wrong way. If anyone is going to poke anyone, it will be Kangana, she added.

Earlier, Aaliya shared posts on social media, claiming she was being harassed at Nawazuddin’s home. Later, the actor released a statement and said he was portrayed as the villain. Reacting to this, Kangana Ranaut wrote on social media: “We really needed it @nawazuddin._siddiqui saab silence does not always give us peace. I’m glad you released this statement.

Kangana on Nawazuddin

In February, Kangana was released for the first time in support of Nawazuddin. She said Mr. Nawaz is humiliated like this in front of his house…he gave everything to his family, he stayed in a rented place for several years…he used to take a rickshaw to shoot TWS. It was only last year that he bought this bungalow and now his ex-wife has come to claim it…so sad.