Striking Writers Return to Comedy Club Roots – The Hollywood Reporter

As the WGA approaches the third month of the writers’ strike, one entertainment section remains thriving amid the work stoppage: stand-up comedy.

Since the stand-up – assuming it’s not recorded for special content or another studio – is not tied to the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, it’s not restricted by the strike guild rules, and so saw a wave of writers take to the stage to make money or scratch a creative itch. Regulars (and WGA members) like Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Brett Goldstein, Fred Armisen and Sarah Silverman all performed during the strike, along with stars who do live shows less often like Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel and Ted Lassois Phil Dunster. Many late-night TV writers also decided to pursue stand-up after their shows went off the air from May 2.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Writer Jesse Joyce, who has been a comedian for 23 years but largely quit stand-up once he started working on the series in 2017, is now back and booking shows across the United States in recent weeks.

“It was literally just a strike where it was like, ‘Oh, I guess I have this skill that I could dust off as the sole provider of income for my family to try and get back there,'” says Joyce. The Hollywood Reporteradmitting it’s “super weird to have stand-up as a back-up safety net”.

Joyce recently teamed up with a colleague Kimmel writers Troy Walker and Devin Field for three nights in Denver and has a stand-alone show at the Kimmel Vegas Comedy Club in September with five of the staff writers. (“He tries to help everyone,” Joyce says of Kimmel, noting that the host lets the writers use the Jimmy Kimmel Live! name, making it easier for them to book gigs.) Some late-night shows, like Late Night with Seth Meyers And The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Falloncovered their writers’ wages for the first two weeks of the strike – with Meyers and Fallon then covering a third week – but that compensation has now ended.

“One of the writers now has an Etsy snow globe making business, so everyone tinkers what they can. It’s just that my skills lie in stand-up and not snow globes, so that’s where I’m headed,” jokes Joyce, adding that he also recently wrote a notable person’s graduation speech for some extra cash.

Matt Koff, writer at The daily show since 2013, says he’s always had stand-up while his side hustled, but turned to it full-time during the strike, hitting the stage four to five nights a week and booking gigs on the road, which generally pay more than shows in Los Angeles or New York. Nonetheless, that still doesn’t compare to his usual TV writing salary.

“I’ve never really talked to someone who’s like, ‘I’m going to make as much money doing stand-up comedy as I write for a successful late-night show.’ I feel like, like me, they’re looking for validation they might not be getting — validation they’d normally get from their late-night writing work. a joke in a room and laughing can be a pretty good replacement for doing a good stand-up set, and vice versa,” Koff says. “I think a lot of people are kind of like me where they’re like, ‘I don’t really have any other skills and so I can either stay home playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or I could try to stay sharp with my joke writing. ‘”

He notes that stand-up also gives his life some of the timeline that the strike had taken away, adding, “As someone who often flounders when left to their own devices, one thing I really love about writing for The daily show is it gives me a very rigid structure. And now I don’t have that, but standing up, if I know I have to do a spot at 8 p.m. today, I’m like, ‘OK, I know I have to put my pants on at 7 p.m.'”

Koff and fellow writer Matt Goldich, of Late Night with Seth Meyersstarted hosting a New York stand-up show called Pencils down! in March, a space for TV writers trying out new jokes; it ended up becoming much more relevant in May, when “pencils down” became a rallying cry for the WGA.

“When we originally designed it, we were like, ‘Well, these are writers and we’re putting our pencils down to do stand-up. And then just when it looked like the strike might happen – because we had a show scheduled for May 3 and the strike was on May 2 – Matt texted me, “I really hope that we won’t strike, but if we do, I think it’s going to be good for the show,” Goldich recalled. “We had a few [of shows] and it’s a good way for people to support striking television writers.

Matt Goldich and Matt Koff at a ‘Pencils Down!’ to show. Courtesy of Amanda Alvich

Goldich is using the work stoppage to prepare for a set at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August, performing gigs around New York as he says, “It’s nice to have another creative pursuit of something fulfilling. and something empowering that I’m allowed to do… to me it’s not a paycheck it’s a negative paycheck in some ways but creatively it’s quite exciting.

adds Felipe Torres Medina, writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert which focuses on a one-man comedy about immigration during the strike, “It’s kind of a way to crack jokes, do comedy, and play and go out and do what we love. If it’s extra income, that’s fine, and if it’s income [at all] that’s great. But I think it’s more, at least for me, a love of the game situation rather than a career pivot.

The writers also take different approaches to addressing the strike in their settings, with some saying they feel the audience supports them and want them to talk about it, while others think it’s too much inside baseball. to really get on stage, especially when performing outside of New York or LA

Writers who are more full-time comedians are also seeing a shift in clubs; Rachel Feinstein, comedian, actress and writer on Inside Amy Schumer, says she sees “people who have been doing comedy for a while, doing stand-up comedy, but maybe they don’t do it every night because they’re busy writing late at night. Now they’re coming back to clubs a bit more, which is fun. She adds that after the pandemic took a particular hit on the comedy scene, “I think overall stand-up is booming.”

But some say stage time may be hard to come by at the moment, as Joyce notes he didn’t start reaching out to bookers before the strike began, as he didn’t want to call off if a deal was concluded on time. “Then the strike happened and suddenly everyone was like, ‘Oh shit, we need to start booking stand-ups’, but the clubs have obviously been booked for months,” he says. “It’s a bit of a catch-22 about the stand-up for the strike is that you were supposed to be there months ago but you couldn’t have it because we were all hoping for the best and suppose that wouldn’t happen.”

From left to right: Caleb Hearon, Rachel Feinstein and Felipe Torres Medina Van Corona; Courtesy of Loshak PR;JT Anderson

Caleb Hearon, comedian and writer on Netflix Human ressourceswas working in the writers room of the new Hulu series Upright when the strike started but already had tour dates booked throughout the summer.

“I had worked my hour in the spring, and then we had a few conversations that if the strike does happen, it will definitely be competitive. If you just got into it, I can’t imagine having a date somewhere you wanted until December,” Hearon says of the current landscape. He adds that normally his team would be able to book Thursdays and Fridays for a few months at popular venues, but now Mondays and Tuesdays are all that’s left.

Hearon also says there may be a misconception that writers who have never done stand-up can turn to it now for the first time, but it’s only really doable for those who have at least minus a background in comedy. But, he joked, “I would go see the Grey’s Anatomy staff make a tight 10. That would be great.

Uncertainty over the length of the strike also makes it difficult to plan long tours, with Hearon only booking until September and then hoping to get back to work on one of the four projects he has in development. However, he adds, “I operate on pure rage in the studios and am happy to let this go on as long as necessary until we get what we want.”

This sentiment is echoed by many writers, even those who are able to stay financially afloat and maintain a creative outlet with stand-up. And because some WGA rules about promoting press and projects during the strike are unclear and executed differently by different people, comedians argue that stand-up is no workaround to the strike.

“What we can’t do right now is write for TV and movies because a handful of rich people refuse to be reasonable. That’s all, but that doesn’t preclude a myriad of other [things] like helping someone write their website or writing commencement speeches or doing stand-up or writing greeting cards or whatever wacky thing we can do with the ability to write that we feel it doesn’t doesn’t fit into the parameters of begging Netflix for leftovers,” Joyce says. “I don’t feel conflicted about it in any way either because it’s like stand-up is me being the funny one on stage. It’s a completely different animal.

Koff adds, “It’s nice to have a way to generate money and not let the studios be part of it, whether it’s like picking up someone’s leaves or doing stand-up. It’s nice to be able to do some comedy and not make a CEO money.