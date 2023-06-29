Helen Zourdos got jail time to care for her sick mother





ROME- A federal court judge has denied a request by Helen Zourdos – previously convicted of tax evasion – to convert her 20-month prison sentence to probation and house arrest, according to court documents. Instead, Zourdos, 66, from Rome, was given a 3-month postponement of the start of his sentence to make arrangements for his ailing 94-year-old mother. Zourdos was scheduled to report to federal prison on June 15 and will now be required to report on September 13. Zourdos, along with her husband, John, and their son, Dimitrios, were convicted by a jury in November 2021 of tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States in relation to their business, Dippin’ Donuts. . Prosecutors argued the family members pocketed a portion of daily sales from their three stores between 2012 and 2017 and stole at least $2 million that should have been paid in federal taxes. John Zourdos is currently serving his 30 month prison sentence, while Dimitrios served his 10 month sentence in April. US District Court Judge David Hurd staggered the Zourdos family’s jail sentence so that someone would always be on the outside to continue running the business and help care of Helen Zourdos’ mother. Court documents show the 94-year-old mother suffers from dementia and other ailments. Helen Zourdos argued during her sentencing that due to her mother’s dementia, she is the only person the mother is willing to allow to care for her and help with daily chores. Judge Hurd listened to the arguments and sentenced Zourdos to 20 months in prison. In May, Zourdos again filed a petition arguing that she was the only one capable of caring for her mother, whose dementia had worsened. Zourdos requested that his prison term be converted to probation and house arrest. On May 30, Judge Hurd denied that motion. “Dementia is an incredibly difficult disease for the patient and for their loved ones. But Helen was also found guilty by a jury of serious federal crimes: fifteen counts,” Hurd wrote in her decision. “In these circumstances, hardship is a tax that must be paid. Dimitrios has already been released. And there are other family members who should be able to contribute to the care of Helen’s mother.” Judge Hurd gave Helen Zourdos an additional 90 days to pay for her mother’s care. “Helen’s surrender date will be pushed back 90 days in exercise of discretion. But enough is enough,” Hurd wrote. “There is no doubt that Helen is the best caregiver available, but it is difficult to argue that she is the only caregiver possible.”

