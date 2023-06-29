Suhana Khan looks radiant in white in a new photo shoot. View photos | Bollywood





Suhana Khan is set to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The teaser for the film was unveiled during the Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo. Now, in a new photoshoot, Suhana looked fresh and confident in a white outfit. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan sends best wishes to baby ‘Suhana Khan after Archies trailer release) Suhana Khan from her latest photoshoot. Suhana’s new photoshoot Suhana looked radiant in a new photo shoot, photos of which were shared on Instagram. Suhana opted for a white outfit with blow-dried hair that was left untied. She also chose minimal makeup for the look and glanced confidently into the camera. Photos from the photoshoot were shared by the photographer on Instagram, who also tagged Suhana in the caption of the post. Reactions to Suhana’s new photos Commenting on the new images, Navya Naveli Nanda reacted with a baby face and a red heart emoticon. Manish Malhotra added red heart emoticons in the comments. Maheep Kapoor commented with fire emoticons. Many also praised her beauty in the white outfit. “She’s a very beautiful girl (red heart emoticon)” one said. Another comment read, “Angell” so beautiful and gorgeous! About the Archies The Archies is a live-action musical based on the characters from the popular American comic books of the same name. Netflix’s upcoming film is billed as a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of fictional hill station Riverdale to a new generation in India, the streamer said. Set in 1964, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical that follows the lives of Riverdale’s favorite teenagers – Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion. Besides Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot are also in the film. Next film with Sujoy Ghosh? A few days ago, information made the rounds of the internet according to which Sujoy Ghosh will be at the controls of the next Suhana Khan film, which will be released in theaters. Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh worked together as a producer and director in Badlaa along with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The duo will now reunite in several ways for this umpteenth film. It’s an action thriller, and other details have been kept under wraps for now. Even Sujoy is excited to explore a new genre as a director,” Pinkvilla’s report said.

