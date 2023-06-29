Veteran actor Shakeel dies at 85





Pakistani actor Shakeel. Facebook/Shakeel (Yusuff Kamal) Prominent Pakistani actor Yusuf Kamal, better known by his screen name Shakeel, died aged 85 in Karachi on Thursday, family sources confirmed to Geo News. The veteran actor, immortalized by his theatrical excellence in PTV plays like Uncle Urfi and Parchaiyan, succumbed to a long illness in the metropolis, where he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Shakeel had also undergone heart bypass surgery a few years ago. According to family sources, Shakeel’s son is already in Karachi, while his daughter is on her way from Saudi Arabia. The veteran actor had undergone bypass surgery a few years ago and had suffered from arthritis, a joint disease for several years. Shakeel had difficulty walking and was often helped by an employee. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sadness over the death of lead actor Shakeel, Sindh CM Spokesperson has said. “Actor Shakeel was a big name in the art world. His services will always be remembered,” the CM said. He then prayed for the high status of the deceased. Moreover, Acting Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Raza Naqvi also expressed his grief and sadness over the death of the actor. Paying tribute to the actor, Naqvi expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the family. The light-eyed actor, who rose to fame with Shazuri And A Kahihas long dominated television and people’s hearts. Her smooth and natural performance was important in making these dramas super hits. Other drama series immortalized by Shakeel’s incredible acting include Intizar Farmaiye, Zer Zabar Pesh, Afshan, Anna, Urosa AndWish Terha. Celebrities mourn the loss A-list actor Faisal Qureshi took to Twitter to share his grief at the news of Shakeel’s passing. “With a heavy heart, I share the news that our dearest Yousuf Kamal SHAKEEL, the pride of our nation… the man who has entertained us the longest [has] left us today,” he tweeted. Moreover, veteran actor Bushra Ansari also lamented the loss of the big star. Taking to Instagram, Ansari wrote: “You were a true hero..My dearest friend..Shakeel just passed away..Dil per jese kisi ne peacock rakh diya ho [It seems like someone has crushed my heart]..Arry Mehmood Ahmed! [Oh! Mehboob Ahmed!] How is Eid going [What kind of Eid is this?] ..RIP..” Aijaz Aslam shared his condolences on Facebook and wrote: “Deeply saddened by the loss of a true icon, veteran actor Sir Yousuf Shakil. His immense talent and contributions to brotherhood will always be cherished. May Allah grant him eternal peace in paradise. Rest in peace, dear Yousuf Shakil Sir.” Veteran journalist Hamid Mir also took to Twitter to offer his condolences over the veteran’s loss. Inna lillah wa inna ilahi rajioon. [F]amous actor Shakeel is no longer of this world, he was saddened on the day of Eid al-Adha. [M]Ay Allah forgive him, amine.”

