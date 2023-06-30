13 LGBTQ+ Trailblazers Working in Hollywood Today

Right now is a remarkable moment in Hollywood. Currently, the Writer’s Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA are on strike for fair wages for writers and actors. More and more people in the entertainment industry are out loud and proudly supporting each other. Before the strike, the stories created for the LGBTQ+ community were written and starred by LGBTQ+ actors. These remarkable times would not be possible without the cross-generational trailblazers in Hollywood today. As Pride Month draws to a close, it’s important to recognize those who are paving the way for future generations.

Within the LGBTQ+ community, a few names are widely known for their equality efforts. Marsha P. Johnson is known as the Pride Mother for her pioneering work. In her footsteps, actresses like Laverne Cox and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez have made waves on their respective shows Orange is the new black And Laid. Yet so many more like the aforementioned women exist in Hollywood. Like Alexandra Billings who you might recognize from her appearance in How to escape murder. Or non-binary comedian and actress Mae Martin, who has a must-watch new stand-up special on Netflix. Also, some pioneers are behind the scenes, like Euphoria writer Jeremy O. Harris. Below are other LGBTQ+ trailblazers and their incredible accomplishments.

13 Lea De Laria

In addition to his role as Big Boo in Orange is the new blackactress Lea De Laria is a real star. DeLaria has been on many TV shows like will and grace and the animated series Oblongs. But what makes her a trailblazer is that she was the first openly gay comedian on television, including an appearance on The Arsenio room show. DeLaria is also a talented jazz singer and has performed in musicals like The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

12 Alexandra Billings

As the first trans person to portray a trans person on television, the actress Alexandra Billings is a pioneer for her community. She is also open about her HIV diagnosis and recovery from addiction in her book. This time for meas The body explain. Billings is best known for her role as Davina in Transparent. She also appeared in How to get away with murder And The ringroad.

11 Marguerite Cho

Another Arsene room alum, comedian Marguerite Cho made his comedy debut at age 14. She broke barriers as a bisexual Korean-American comedian and carved a path for herself and other marginalized people. She has been recognized by the ACLU, GLAAD, National Organization for Women and other organizations for her work in the fight against racism, bullying and gay rights.

ten Ilene Chaiken

In 2004, The word I premiered on Showtime and took the world by storm. The series was the first of its kind to portray lesbians, bisexual women, and others thoughtfully rather than through a lens. When the series was rebooted, the main writer and creator Ilene Chaiken was brought in to oversee rather than direct, according to NBC. Chaiken is a trailblazer because she represents queer women who are confident and demanding space in Hollywood.

9 Eden Atwood

The “I” in LGBTQIA stands for intersex people. Jazz singer and actress Eden Atwood is intersex and started a foundation for other intersex people called The Interface Project. In addition to his music career, Atwood has starred in The good life, The CommissionAnd Magnet.

8 Kate McKinnon

Known for her amazing celebrity impersonations and as a Ghostbuster, comedienne Kate McKinnonThe early days of comedy were just the tip of the iceberg. Although McKinnon is not the first queer actor in SNL, she is the first openly lesbian co-actress. She used her popularity to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, including tearing down anti-gay legislation on SNL.

7 Mae Martin

non-binary comedian Mae Martin started as a writer for the Baroness Von sketch show and eventually appeared in The stewardess. They currently have a stand-up special on Netflix called SAP in which they use part of their time to discuss their coming out. Martin is also the youngest comedian to win the Tim Sims Encouragement Fund Award. This honor is given to new Canadian comedians who show great promise.

6 Dan Levi

In addition to making Canadian television a prime contender for new comedy shows, the success of Schitt’s Creek also paved the way for the creator and lead actor Dan Levico-stars. For example, Emily Hampshire who played Stevie has since published a book. Levy also wrote the infamous wine analogy for pansexuality that many people used to date.

5 Megan Ellison

Activists and advocates are not always on the front lines of change, but quietly doing their part, which is just as important. Producer Megan Ellison is one such queer advocate. When tasked with finding directors or a crew for a production, Ellison makes sure to put queer people in the room. She did it for movies like a millionaire.

4 Hannah Gadby

Netflix has become synonymous with specials for emerging or iconic comedians. From Iliza Shlesinger to Mae Martin, a Netflix comedy special is sure to make her a household name. queer comedian Hannah Gadby just released their third Netflix special, Something special. In an interview with NPRGadsby revealed that writing this special was difficult because she was so happy and comedy is often derived from sadness.

3 Jeremy O. Harris

Before writing and consulting on productions like Zola And Euphoria, Jeremy O. Harris wrote plays. His most famous Broadway play, slave play, was attended by celebrities and Hollywood executives galore. However, even with this one-show success under his belt, Harris made sure that a good portion of the tickets were fairly priced. His current project stars Matthew in The sweet East.

2 Billy Porter

The most anticipated actor on the red carpet is Billy Porter. Yet it’s not just his fashion that made him a trendsetter in Hollywood. Porter is the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy. He recently received the honor of being immortalized by Madame Tussaud’s Wax Figure Museum.

1 Queer Eye Cast

Continuing the torch of previous cast, Netflix weird eye cast are more than a makeover show. Each of the Fab Five has written several books, in partnership with major organizations, which have solidified them all as queer icons. On the show, each of the Fab Five shares personal anecdotes in order to connect with the Heroes they boost.