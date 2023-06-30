Fireworks, entertainment and signature dishes Red, White & Boom | News

Red, White & Boom continues to add vendors for Saturday’s Independence Day weekend celebration in Connellsville.
The festival will open at 3 p.m. along North Arch Street and continue until fireworks are launched from the bank of the Youghiogheny River at around 9:45 p.m.
It will be sponsored by the Connellsville Festival Association and the Connellsville Parks & Recreation Board.
The latest vendors to join the list of approximately three dozen others selling food and a wide variety of other products are:
Hull Vending sells bubble tea, coffee and lemonade in a variety of flavors.
Pittsburgh Pasta Works offers penne pasta prepared in a wheel of cheese and topped with a choice of sauce.
The Appalachian Creativity Center sells arts and crafts products.
Rustic Dcor by Design sells products to decorate the home.
The Red, White & Boom committee will be selling beer, soda and water.
Many other vendors have been booked, including many from the Fay-West area, said James Flynn, one of the event organizers.
Other activities are planned for the kids, including a Zero Gravity bouncy house, Brookes Block Party, Velcro ax throwing, and carnival-style in-between games.
The event will feature adult games including Chuck-A-Luck and a 50-50 raffle. A basket auction is planned.
Three bands are scheduled for Red, White & Boom:
3 p.m.: Cash Out Band. The Johnny Cash tribute band not only stirs up memories of the Man in Black, but also of his wife, June Carter Cash of The Carter Family Singers.
5 p.m.: Laurie & Shirley. The duo have played together for years, dating back to their days with the former Gashouse Annie Band. They will appear with guest performer John Rickard, a steel guitarist who has participated in recording sessions in Nashville.
7:30 a.m. Variety group. Based in Uniontown, the band plays favorites from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and today. The group’s goal is to show that variety really is the spice of life.
Music throughout the day by DJ Big E.
Schaefer Fireworks of Ronks, Pennsylvania will be back for a fifth consecutive year to fill the night sky with light and sound.
Red, White & Boom received significant donations from area businesses to offset the cost of the fireworks: Somerset Trust Co., Mid Penn Bank, Bud Murphys Sports Bar & Restaurant, C. Harper Auto Group and Connellsville Counseling & Psychological Services.
On Thursday, the Connellsville Rotary Club provided a $500 grant to help pay for the fireworks.
To make tax-deductible contributions for fireworks, send checks to Connellsville Festival Association, 415 N. Penn St, Connellsville, PA 15425.
Donations will be accepted Saturday at the Red, White & Boom beverage stand.