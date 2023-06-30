TV actor Chahat Pandey joins AAP, says Madhya Pradesh needs her





TV actress Chahat Pandey joined AAP in Delhi on Thursday. New Delhi: TV actress Chahat Pandey joined AAP in Delhi on Thursday saying she was impressed with the party’s ideology and wanted to work for the welfare of people in her home state of Madhya Pradesh. She was welcomed into the party by Sandeep Pathak, who holds the position of national general secretary (organization). “There is rampant corruption in Madhya Pradesh. BJP and Congress are no different and both have literally exploited the state to satisfy their own motives. People want to give Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a chance in the ‘State,’ he said. The Rajya Sabha MP said Ms Pandey left the showbiz world to enter politics. “Today, she feels that her condition needs her. She is leaving her brilliant acting career. The people of Damoh admire her,” he added. Ms Pandey, who has worked in TV shows like Pavitra Bandhan and Hamari Bahu Silk, said she had lived in Mumbai for seven to eight years and worked as an actress. “Everyone lives and earns for themselves. But we have duties to our home state, our country. I want to fulfill those duties. I come from a small place, Damoh in Madhya Pradesh. Nobody knows Damoh. People say it’s close. Bhopal. I want them to know Damoh,” she said. Chahat Pandey said Damoh had a high number of child laborers and she wanted to work to eradicate their problem. “I didn’t enter politics for name, fame or money. I left all that behind to enter politics,” she said. Speaking of the AAP, she said the party was putting its money where it was. “The other parties just talk about getting things done, but the AAP does what it says. I’m impressed with the AAP and their work speaks for itself,” she said. Earlier this year, Sandeep Pathak said the party led by Arvind Kejriwal would contest the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh elections due later this year. In the 230-member Assembly of Deputies, the BJP has 127 deputies and the Congress 96. The BJP had lost the 2018 Assembly elections in MP but managed to come to power in 2020 following the collapse of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath. The BJP is keen to win another term under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has been at the helm since November 29, 2005 except for the period from December 18, 2018 to March 2020 when Kamal Nath led the Congress government . (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

