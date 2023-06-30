Hollywood is in a ‘pathetic’ state, blame streamers – IndieWire

John Landis is looking for a Hollywood saviour.

The legendary comedy director told Deadline during the Taormina Film Festival that the film industry is “in chaos” amid the WGA strike and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinemas.

“Do you know this is the first time in Hollywood history that the Directors Guild, Writers Guild and AI have all come together?” Landis said. “The film industry is in chaos and I hope audiences will return to theaters.”

The Writers Guild is still under a work stoppage order due to negotiations for fair wages. The Directors Guild reached an agreement with the AMPTP to avoid a strike; however, negotiations for the SAG contract are still ongoing.

The ‘Trading Places’ director continued: ‘The sentiment is really grief at the pathetic state the business is in. You know, between streaming and the pandemic, it was like a stake in the heart. This is really hurting the business and continues to do so. And here is the strike now. Streamers really are the bad guys.

Landis added that streaming platforms take away from the overall movie experience.

“Movies are meant to be seen in a big house, a cinema, a big theater, on a big screen, with good sound and as many people as possible because it’s a common experience,” the filmmaker said of ” Animal House”.

Due to the current WGA strike, “everything is sort of in limbo” with Landis’ upcoming personal projects as he is “desperate to work”. Landis has confirmed an upcoming Broadway show, as well as two feature films and a TV series in the works.