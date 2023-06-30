





NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX (June 28, 2023) Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment, in partnership with Hasbro, a toy and game company, officially opened North America’s second Peppa Pig theme park in North Richland Hills, Texas today. The groundbreaking event kicked off with brief speeches from Peppa Pig Dallas-Fort Worth theme park general manager Jeremy Aguillen, North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino and Hasbros Location Based Entertainment Vice President Matt Proulx and wrapped up got to work quickly, revealing one of the theme parks’ new flagship attractions, Daddy Pigs Roller Coaster.

This family ride is designed to be the perfect first roller coaster for brave little ones as they take a spin with Daddy Pig in his recognizable red car and set off on an unexpected adventure when Mr. Bull digs the road sends them on a twisty exploration of Daddy Pig’s new shortcut!

Designed specifically for kids up to age six, Peppa Pig Dallas-Fort Worth Theme Park will be the ultimate theme park experience for toddlers. The all-new theme park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows when it opens in 2024. The first Peppa Pig theme park opened in Florida just steps from LEGOLAND Florida Resort in 2022 and will has proven to be highly effective in providing oinktastic fun, unforgettable adventures and treasured memories for families.

Merlin Entertainments operates over 140 attractions in 25 countries and partners with some of the world’s most popular brands, including Hasbro. In Texas, Merlin Entertainments operates the LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium and Peppa Pig World of Play in Grapevine, Texas and SEA LIFE Aquarium in San Antonio, Texas.

When the Peppa Pig theme park in North Richland Hills opens in 2024, Merlin Entertainments Texas footprint will include five interactive and immersive attractions. Following the incredible success of our current properties in Texas and the Peppa Pig theme park in Florida, as well as the focus on family fun in North Richland Hills, it was easy to decide to build our next park. themed Peppa Pig here, said Peppa’s general manager. Dallas-Fort Worth Jeremy Aguillen Pig Theme Park. The City of North Richland Hills and Hasbro have been great partners in bringing this fun and popular early years brand to life.

Guided by its Blueprint 2.0 strategy, Hasbros Location Based Entertainment Division is focused on creating more ways for families to engage with their brands. The Peppa Pig theme park will provide preschoolers and their families with the opportunity to interact with a well-known character and her playgroup in a healthy and fun environment.

We were encouraged to see the success Merlin has had with the Peppa Pig theme park in Florida and energized by their enthusiasm and dedication to bringing the experience to their fans and families in the Dallas-Fort area. Worth,” said Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. “As the brand approaches its 20th anniversary next year, we’re proud to deliver even more fun adventures with this new park and give gives kids another way to learn and explore the world around them, which is exactly what this immersive theme park experience will bring to local and visiting families.

Just 20 miles from downtown Fort Worth and DFW Airport, North Richland Hills is an ideal location for the second Peppa Pig theme park. Located in the heart of North Texas, the park will be accessible to residents of Dallas-Fort Worth, but also to visitors as the region is a destination market for weekend trips from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and cities in Texas. Not only does the city already offer several family-friendly amenities and activities, including the nearby NRH2O Family Water Park, but the Peppa Pig Theme Park will rejuvenate the area facing Highway 26 across from Tarrant County College.

We appreciate the investment Merlin Entertainment is making in bringing Peppa Pig Theme Park to North Richland Hills. Not only are they making a significant capital investment to build the theme park, but they are also creating jobs and economic activity that will have an ongoing impact on our community, said North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino.

Be among the first to receive exclusive updates and a sneak peek at exciting Peppa Pig Dallas-Fort Worth Theme Park offers by signing up for emails athttps://www.peppapigthemepark. com/dallas-ft-worth. Fans and parents of toddlers won’t want to miss the final details!

Squeak squeak!

About Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig is a British pre-school animated television series which has aired for almost 20 years, running for nine seasons in over 180 territories from 2023. The series follows Peppa Pig, a cheeky little pig who lives with his family – younger brother George , Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – as well as her diverse community of friends. Successful on a global scale, the brand connects with consumers across all touchpoints, from television to theme parks to retail. As a lifelong friend, Peppa Pig encourages kids to jump together and explore the world around them, while giving kids the confidence to treat every first step as a new adventure, from everyday to epic.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based family entertainment. As Europe’s number one and the world’s second largest tourist attractions operator, Merlin operates more than 140 attractions, 23 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries across four continents. Merlin’s goal is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.

Seewww.merlinentertainments.bizfor more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and the excitement of play. Hasbro delivers engaging branded experiences for a global audience through the through toys, consumer products, games and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as as as leading partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our goal of creating joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the Top 100 Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute, and the one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. S.by the Civic 50. For more information, visithttps://company. hasbro.com.

2023 Hasbro, Inc. All rights reserved