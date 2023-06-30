Who is Deadlock’s voice actor in VALORANT?





Riot Games revealed the VALORANTS last agent, Deadlock, at the finals of the VCT Masters Tokyo. The agent is a Norwegian Sentinel which uses a “state-of-the-art nanowire network to protect the battlefield from the deadliest assaults”. This kit allows Deadlock to stop enemies in their tracks with concussive barriers and blasts, making them easy targets. We got to see some of his abilities in action in Cutscene of episode seven “UNMADE”, where Deadlock and a few other companions face off against some kind of mutated bear while escorting a scientist through a frozen wasteland. Like her co-workers, she has her own unique banter which is brought to life by a voice actor. It’s natural to wonder who will be behind these upcoming voice lines, so we’ve detailed that below. Who is Deadlock’s voice actor in ENHANCE? According to IMDBDeadlock’s voice actor in ENHANCE is Nora Gjestvang. Gjestvang already has an acting credit, a short film titled The being of the wind or how to defend oneself against the dazzling suns. In keeping with past casting decisions for VALORANTS agents, it looks like Riot chose a Norwegian voice actor to play their Norwegian character. It’s always nice to see a cast that actually reflects a character’s past. From now on, the actor will also be able to add the new Sentinel to his CV. With the VALORANTS penchant for character-centric animated shorts, Deadlock will likely have many more lines over the game’s lifetime. Now that Deadlock is officially released in the wild on all servers, you can check out our guide to learn the best tips and tricks to master. the VALORANTS last Sentinel. About the Author You Galiz-Rowe Ty (he/him) is a freelance writer and editor with a passion for sports anime and, to a lesser extent, esports.

