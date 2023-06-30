Entertainment
Yoga with Llamas offered at Grand Hyatt Vail
Move over the goats, llama yoga is now a thing.
Over the past few years, yoga with goats, dogs, cats, and even yoga with bunnies have been all the rage to help get your namaste, but now it’s time for “Llama-ste” at the Grand Hyatt Vail.
On June 21, the day of the summer solstice and International Yoga Day, the spa at the Grand Hyatt Vail hosted the first of several classes, hopefully on the lawn between the property and Gore Creek. Local talent was Roberto and Trace, two llamas from Paragon Guides, a Vail Valley-based tour company that has been trekking with llamas for decades.
“We know Paragon Guides has been here for a number of years and I had the opportunity to go on one of their Take a Llama to Lunch hikes which was really fun and then I made the connection and I I thought, why not create Llamaste and take the llamas out for a yoga class? The llamas have a real calming presence, they are fun to be around and I think everyone felt a heightened sense of energy here this morning. It’s something unique and different,” said Cody Worden, director of sales and marketing at Grand Hyatt Vail, as a dozen people began rolling out their mats and encountering these large animals in the backyard of the Grand Hyatt Vail.
Will Elliott, owner of Paragon Guides, said they have taken their llamas to weddings and other private events, but this was the first time he had heard of lama yoga.
Support local journalism
“We had never had this request before, but I decided to jump on this opportunity. We do a lot of things from private hikes to birthday parties, but Llamaste is new to us and we’re thrilled to be here,” Elliott said.
Elliott said llamas are very calming and have a very present state of mind, are acutely aware of their surroundings and are great mountain animals.
“They’re more like a cat than a dog and they want to please you and they’re not going to be rambunctious or anything, they’ll follow you around. Both Roberto and Trace are male llamas in their late teens, 18 years old, and the average life expectancy for a llama is in their early 20s. These guys are now enjoying their retirement. They’ve traveled all over this area and Rocky Mountain National Park and from here to Aspen a number of times,” Elliott said.
Yoga instructor JP Alvarez was also willing to try leading the class, even though he had no prior experience with llamas.
“When they asked me, I said ‘absolutely would love to do it!’ And then I thought, ‘wow llamas are big animals,’ but I decided to give Llamaste a try. This is my first time doing a class with animals being part of it,” Alvarez said.
Everyone seemed excited to try it out and even though it was a full yoga class, the llamas’ activities stole the show. There were lots of laughs and cuddles with the llamas, several selfies were taken, and the yoga poses may not have been held that long because the attendees wanted to look up and see what the llamas were doing. Sara Jane Diaz was staying at the hotel and heard about the yoga class with llamas while checking in.
Get the best stories delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter
“I love yoga and have never done it with llamas, I’ve heard of goat yoga and always wanted to do it, so I was thrilled to be able to do it today. I I’ve never been with them before, but they’re so docile and it was fun to bring them into this class,” Diaz said.
“We are really passionate about wellness and always looking for something new along those lines and we thought the llamas would be a really cool addition to yoga and some of the wellness activities we have here,” Worden said.
The Grand Hyatt Vail Spa hopes to host Llamaste once a month by September. For more information, call the Grand Hyatt Vail Spa at 970-476-1234.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/yoga-with-llamas-offered-at-grand-hyatt-vail/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Yoga with Llamas offered at Grand Hyatt Vail
- Google Rolls Out Brand Restrictions to All Advertisers
- Rushing for a cure without recognition – Academia
- Vegas’ Planet Hollywood hotel reopens pools after health department cites water chemistry violations
- Muzzatti drafted by Nashville in NHL Entry Draft
- Airy, transparent and DIY clothes: the trends from the Spring 2024 Men’s Fashion Week shows
- “Suspected human remains” were recovered from the wreckage of Titan
- Has Wagner’s Rebellion Changed the Ukraine War for Russia? – BBC Newsnight
- Donald Trump wins Oregon Rural Fire District Council election
- US Supreme Court rules against affirmative action in Harvard and UNC cases | United States Supreme Court
- Who is Deadlock’s voice actor in VALORANT?
- Google terminates access to news in Canada after payment request to news publisher passed | Google