Yoga with Llamas offered at Grand Hyatt Vail

Move over the goats, llama yoga is now a thing.

Over the past few years, yoga with goats, dogs, cats, and even yoga with bunnies have been all the rage to help get your namaste, but now it’s time for “Llama-ste” at the Grand Hyatt Vail.

On June 21, the day of the summer solstice and International Yoga Day, the spa at the Grand Hyatt Vail hosted the first of several classes, hopefully on the lawn between the property and Gore Creek. Local talent was Roberto and Trace, two llamas from Paragon Guides, a Vail Valley-based tour company that has been trekking with llamas for decades.

“We know Paragon Guides has been here for a number of years and I had the opportunity to go on one of their Take a Llama to Lunch hikes which was really fun and then I made the connection and I I thought, why not create Llamaste and take the llamas out for a yoga class? The llamas have a real calming presence, they are fun to be around and I think everyone felt a heightened sense of energy here this morning. It’s something unique and different,” said Cody Worden, director of sales and marketing at Grand Hyatt Vail, as a dozen people began rolling out their mats and encountering these large animals in the backyard of the Grand Hyatt Vail.

Will Elliott, owner of Paragon Guides, said they have taken their llamas to weddings and other private events, but this was the first time he had heard of lama yoga.

Support local journalism Give

“We had never had this request before, but I decided to jump on this opportunity. We do a lot of things from private hikes to birthday parties, but Llamaste is new to us and we’re thrilled to be here,” Elliott said.

Llamas are very calm and inquisitive animals and are a fun addition to the outdoor yoga class at the Grand Hyatt Vail on June 21. Grand Hyatt Vail/Courtesy Photo

Elliott said llamas are very calming and have a very present state of mind, are acutely aware of their surroundings and are great mountain animals.

“They’re more like a cat than a dog and they want to please you and they’re not going to be rambunctious or anything, they’ll follow you around. Both Roberto and Trace are male llamas in their late teens, 18 years old, and the average life expectancy for a llama is in their early 20s. These guys are now enjoying their retirement. They’ve traveled all over this area and Rocky Mountain National Park and from here to Aspen a number of times,” Elliott said.

Yoga instructor JP Alvarez was also willing to try leading the class, even though he had no prior experience with llamas.

“When they asked me, I said ‘absolutely would love to do it!’ And then I thought, ‘wow llamas are big animals,’ but I decided to give Llamaste a try. This is my first time doing a class with animals being part of it,” Alvarez said.

The llamas used for the Llamaste event came from Paragon Guides, a local outfitter who treks with llamas throughout the region. Grand Hyatt Vail/Courtesy Photo

Everyone seemed excited to try it out and even though it was a full yoga class, the llamas’ activities stole the show. There were lots of laughs and cuddles with the llamas, several selfies were taken, and the yoga poses may not have been held that long because the attendees wanted to look up and see what the llamas were doing. Sara Jane Diaz was staying at the hotel and heard about the yoga class with llamas while checking in.

Get the best stories delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

“I love yoga and have never done it with llamas, I’ve heard of goat yoga and always wanted to do it, so I was thrilled to be able to do it today. I I’ve never been with them before, but they’re so docile and it was fun to bring them into this class,” Diaz said.

Many selfies were taken with the Paragon Guides llamas during the “Llama-ste” event at the Grand Hyatt Vail. Grand Hyatt Vail/Courtesy Photo

“We are really passionate about wellness and always looking for something new along those lines and we thought the llamas would be a really cool addition to yoga and some of the wellness activities we have here,” Worden said.

The Grand Hyatt Vail Spa hopes to host Llamaste once a month by September. For more information, call the Grand Hyatt Vail Spa at 970-476-1234.