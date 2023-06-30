Actor Julian Sands has carved out an eclectic career





LONDON Julian Sands, whose body was identified on June 27 after he disappeared in January while hiking in California, was a British actor who rose to prominence as a romantic hero in the 1980s drama ‘A Room with a View”. The 65-year-old disappeared on the 3,000-meter Mount San Antonio, known locally as Mount Baldy. Hikers found human remains there last weekend, with police confirming on June 27 that they belonged to Sands. The 65-year-old’s breakout role was that of George Emerson in the Oscar-winning 1985 adaptation of EM Forster’s novel. In the hit film by producer and director duo Merchant Ivory (Ismail Merchant and James Ivory), he seduced the prim heroine, played by Helena Bonham Carter, in sun-drenched Tuscany. He also stripped down for a memorable skinny dipping scene. Sands had previously appeared as a British photographer in Roland Joffe’s 1984 Oscar-winning drama set in Cambodia, “The Killing Fields.” In a varied later career, Sands appeared in films as diverse as Frank Marshall’s 1990 spider-themed “Arachnophobia,” David Cronenberg’s controversial “Naked Lunch,” and the booze-soaked drama from 1995’s “Leaving Las Vegas,” directed by Mike Figgis and starring Nicolas Cage. Sands told The Guardian newspaper in 2018 of his career choices: “I didn’t want to be a Hollywood actor” and “I was looking for something exotic, things that took me out of myself.” He was also a keen mountaineer, telling the Guardian he is happiest “near a mountain peak on a glorious cold morning”. The closest to his death was “in the early 90s, in the Andes, caught in an excruciating storm above 20,000ft with three others,” Sands told the Guardian in 2020. “We were all in a really bad place. Guys close to us perished, we were lucky.” With a handsome, angular appearance, Sands often veered into darker roles. He starred as a son of Satan in the 1989 low-budget horror film ‘Warlock’ – alongside Richard E. Grant as a witch hunter – while his television roles included a cameo as a villain in the American action series “24”. He also made critically acclaimed theater appearances, including playing former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in David Hare’s play “Stuff Happens” at the National Theater in London. He also starred in a one-man show celebrating British playwright Harold Pinter, directed by his friend John Malkovich and premiered at the Edinburgh Festival in 2011. Sands told The Washington Post in 2015 that Pinter “was instrumental in my wanting to be an actor, even as a high school kid in the 1970s.” The actor grew up in Yorkshire, in the north of England. His mother was a secretary and his father did agricultural soil surveys. He studied at the famous Central School of Speech and Drama in London. After the success of “A Room with a View”, he moved to Los Angeles. He married writer Evgenia Citkowitz in 1990. He leaves behind three children including a son with his previous wife, British journalist Sarah Sands.

