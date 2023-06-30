Christie Brinkley calls out commentators who shame her wrinkles





Christie Brinkley is on Instagram trolls, especially after receiving a new round of rude comments about wrinkles on one of her recent posts. When Brinkley posted a selfie with two photos from downtown New York, her original caption simply read, Downtown Girl. But soon after the sharing, people started leaving negative comments about the appearance of Brinkley’s wrinkles. The 69-year-old model still looks stunning, and she wasted no time in shouting out the unnecessary and inappropriate remarks. After deleting the trolls’ words, Brinkley updated her caption to respond. The Wrinkle Brigade is in full force in the comment thread! she began. These are the people who scour celebrity pages, hoping to find cellulite, wrinkles, or whatever else they can criticize. More from Oprah Daily play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Brinkley went on to say that the commenters are probably just being rude to her because they feel they’re missing out in some way, but she tries to focus on the flip side: those who leave nice comments. and affectionate. It’s the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing! she wrote. After that, even kinder comments poured in. Fans recognize how Brinkley’s true beauty doesn’t come from her exterior, but rather from her kindness and heart. See the job herewhere you can read the full caption and commentary, or below. Clearly, Brinkley won’t let rude commentators take up too much of his mind. The following day she posted another glowing selfie this time en route to a Christmas event in July which showcased her natural age in a stunning way. The best thing to remember other than the fact that we’re beautiful at any age is simple: If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Deputy Editor Cassie Hurwitz (her) is an associate editor at Oprah Daily, where she covers everything from culture to entertainment to lifestyle. She can usually be found in the middle of several books and TV shows at once. Previously, Cassie worked at Parents, Rachael Ray in the seasonAnd Reveal. His love language is pizza (New York slices, Chicago deep dish, etc.).

