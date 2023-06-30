



The White House National Security Council warned on Wednesday that it would review any attempted takeover of foreign commercial surveillance software by a US company to determine whether the acquisition poses a counterintelligence threat to the US government. The statement came in response to Guardian report revealing that a chewing gum heir and producer of several Adam Sandler films is considering a deal for the NSO Group, including its powerful Pegasus spyware. The Biden administration is concerned about the spread of foreign commercial surveillance tools like Pegasus and believes they pose a serious counterintelligence and security risk to U.S. personnel and systems, the statement said. Hollywood producer, Robert Simonds was responsible for more than 30 movies that grossed over $6 billion earlier in his career and most recently worked as the chairman of STX Entertainment, which Various calls a fully integrated entertainment outlet focused on expanding into emerging global markets across a variety of platforms. Simonds credits with Sandler include Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer and Billy Madison. According to the Guardian, Simonds was recently chosen to lead the Luxembourg holding company controlling NSO. Sources told the Guardian that Simonds is considering ways to take over some of the spyware firms’ assets in a bid to give the Five Eyes intelligence partnership of the US, UK, Canada, Australia and from New Zealand exclusive access to powerful technology. Pegasus and similar tools are misused around the world to enable human rights abuses and target journalists, human rights activists, political opposition members or others perceived as dissenters and critics, according to the White House statement, noting that the Biden administration has launched a government. on a large scale to prevent Pegasus and other foreign commercial surveillance software from spreading. In March, the administration issued a Executive Decree banning all US government agencies from using the spyware, among other measures. In its statement, the White House also warned that U.S. businesses should be aware that a transaction with a foreign entity on the Entity List will not automatically remove the designated entity from the Entity List. The list, issued by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the United States Department of Commerce, restricts trade with specified foreigners, foreign entities, or governments. Companies on the Entity List must meet strict licensing requirements for exports. NSO has been on the Entity List since 2021. Despite the controversy surrounding the company, its unprecedented technology has long attracted investor attention. Pegasus can hack users’ phones remotely, activating the camera and microphone without the user’s knowledge, as well as intercepting all communications, including via encrypted apps like Signal. Last July, the American defense firm L3Harris decided not to proceed a bid for NSO after early explorations prompted a backlash from the Biden administration. Get more information with the Saved future Intelligence Cloud. Learn more. Suzanne Smalley Suzanne Smalley is a journalist and covers privacy, disinformation and cybersecurity policy for The Record. She was previously a cybersecurity reporter at CyberScoop and Reuters. Earlier in her career, Suzanne covered the Boston Police Department for The Boston Globe and two presidential campaign cycles for Newsweek. She lives in Washington with her husband and three children.

