David Corenswet: New Superman that propelled Nicholas Hoult to coveted DC role
Four years after sharing his pie-in-the-sky ambition to play Superman one day, David Corenswet has been heralded as the next Clark Kent.
On Tuesday (June 27), DC Studios shared that the Hollywood the actor would replace Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel, with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Rachel Brosnahan starring love interest Lois Lane.
The news was confirmed by director James Gunn, who confirmed the casting news for Corenswet and Brosnahans. Accurate! he wrote, adding: They are not only amazing actors, but also wonderful people.
The DC Studios co-CEO will lead the duo in Superman: Legacyscheduled for release in 2025.
Previous reports had suggested that Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney were in the running to play Superman, while Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor were in the running for the role of Lois. However, the Brits were beaten to the role by American actor Corenswet, 29.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Corenswet is the child of two lawyers, his father having previously worked as a stage actor. Her grandfather on her mother’s side is Edward Packard, who invented the Choose Your Own Adventure book genre.
As a child, he appeared in a number of professional theater productions in Philadelphia. During his teenage years, he wrote and starred in his own film, and created an Internet sketch series titled Moe and Jerryweather.
Of his past as a child actor, Corenswet told MTV News in 2020: I never dreamed of being an actor, even though my father was a theater actor for many years. When I auditioned for my first play in Philadelphia when I was nine, he kind of knew the territory. He understood the culture and the logistics.
But the coming together of those two things was this very practical thing. I wanted to spend as much time around the world of Star Wars, or other worlds as I liked James Bond, Indiana Jones. I wanted to be as close to this as much time as possible.
Corenswet then studied acting at the prestigious Juilliard School and soon began acting in small television and film roles, such as Elementary, InstinctAnd Card castle.
His first major roles came when he started collaborating with Joy And Laid creator Ryan Murphy. Corenswet appeared in both The politician And HollywoodMurphy’s first shows for Netflix, which received mixed reactions from critics.
In 2019 The politicianCorenswet played River, the popular student who runs against antihero Payton (Ben Platt), his ex, to be student body president.
He then helmed the revisionist period drama Hollywood in 2020, playing a World War II veteran who moves to Hollywood to pursue his dreams. Despite the film’s reviews, critics praised Corenswets’ performance.
Other roles came in 2022 David Simons HBO series We own this townas well as the Netflix romcom Look both ways. That same year, he appeared opposite Mia Goth in Ti Wests pearl.
Next to Superman: LegacyThe Corenswets’ future plans include a musical film Greatest Hitsthe Apple TV+ series lady at the lakedisaster movie Tornadoes and FX adaptation by Catherine Lacys The answers.
Corenswets’ casting as Clark Kent has been praised by fans, who have long pointed out the actors’ similarity to the cartoon Superman and Cavill.
In 2019, the actor acknowledged his resemblance to The Witcher star and even threw his hat in the ring to play Superman one day.
My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman, he said Weekly entertainmentat the time.
I’d like to see someone do an optimistic throwback [take on Superman]. I love Henry Cavill’s dark, gritty take, but I’d like to see the next one be very bright and upbeat.
