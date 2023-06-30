Lew Palter, Titanic actor and mentor to Hollywood stars, dies at 94

Lew Palter, who played businessman Isidor Straus in James Cameron’s 1997 epic ‘Titanic’, has died. He was 94 years old.

Along with his acting career, which included roles in “Hill Street Blues” and “The Flying Nun” and extensive theatrical work, Palter was a longtime acting professor at CalArts in Santa Clarita, California.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of longtime acting school teacher Lew Palter,” CalArts School of Theater dean Travis Preston said in a statement to Fox News. Digital.

“Lew retired from CalArts in 2013, having served our community since 1971 as an acting teacher, director, and mentor. Lew loved acting and taught his students to do the same. He encouraged deep curiosity, caring, intellect and humor in every scene, play and lesson He had the utmost respect for his students and encouraged them all to find truth in their work and life.

Preston added: “His stage and screen career has been tremendous, and he has studied acting his whole life. Alongside his many colleagues and collaborators, I have always found him to be simple, thoughtful and sincere. His legacy lives on in the many careers, lives and histories he touched, and our collective CalArts thoughts are with his family, friends and the theater community who loved him so much.”

TITANIC SUB DEBRIS SEEN FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE DEADLY DISASTER

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Palter’s daughter, Catherine, confirmed that he died May 21 of lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles.

The late star taught famous students like Ed Harris, Don Cheadle and Cecily Strong over the years, the outlet reported.

In Strong’s tribute to Palter, she called him a “great teacher” who “knew how to live his life well”. She also thanked Palter “because for so many years I could brag that my teacher was the old man from Titanic who chose to stay in bed.”

“Lew knew how to live his life well. How to teach students to not only be better actors but also better people. He got a nice 94,” Strong wrote, in part.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Palters’ portrayal of the former Macys co-owner in real life, albeit a small role, gave the film one of its most poignant moments as a Straus cradled his wife in bed as they prepared to go down with the ship.

Straus and his wife, Ida, were both killed when the ‘unsinkable’ ship sank in April 1912 in cold Atlantic waters.

A deleted scene from the film showed Palter as Straus begged his wife to get into a lifeboat. She responded in the film and according to the story, “We’ve been together for 40 years, and where you go, I go. Don’t argue with me, Isidor. You know it’s no use.”

Straus and his wife were two of the wealthiest passengers on the Titanic. The 67-year-old refused to get into a lifeboat when there were still women, children and younger men on the sinking ship, and his wife refused to leave.

Straus is also believed to have been an ancestor of Wendy Rush, the widow of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who was one of five killed when their submersible imploded on June 18 as it sailed down the Atlantic to view the wreckage of the Titanic. Wendy Rush is the Strauses’ great-great-granddaughter, The New York Times reported, citing archival documents.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Born Leon Louis Palter on November 3, 1928, Palter graduated from Tufts University before earning his master’s degree from Alfred University. He then obtained his doctorate. in Theater from Northwestern University, by THR. In between earning his various degrees, he enlisted and served in the military before beginning a career on stage.

Palter went on to star in numerous television shows, including “Run for Your Life,” “The Brady Bunch,” and “LA Law,” among others. He joined CalArts in the early 70s and continued to appear on screen in acting roles.

“As a teacher, he seemed to have really changed people’s lives,” his daughter told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet reported that in addition to her daughter, Palter is survived by her grandchildren: Sam, Tessa and Miranda.

Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright contributed to this report.