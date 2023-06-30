Midnight Bollywood Boat Party Tickets, Sat, 8 Jul 2023 at 9:00 PM





Get ready to dance the night away at a Bollywood-themed boat party under the midnight sky, taking place on July 8, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. Follow

Refund Policy Contact the organizer to request a refund. Eventbrite fees are non-refundable. About this event Saturday July 8 Boat Party Hours: 9:00 PM – 1:00 AM (DEPARTURE 9:00 PM; Departure by boat: Temple Pier, Victoria Embankment, London WC2R 2PN Music Policy: Bollywood Bhangra South Indian RnB Club House ***The only Boat Party in London, which continues even after midnight*** ***Free Free Free!!! Get free entry with these Boat Party tickets to our next Bollyboom @Proud City party on July 14*** Do you already feel summer? Well, clubs and pubs might get hotter and that’s why Desi Bollywood Night announces Midnight Bollywood Boat Party. Get ready for the club vibe, but wait, wait… This time it would be a cool vibe with fresh air on the Thames with a breathtaking night view of London *** Very IMP: Like all Desi Bollywood night events, this will also be SOLD OUT!!! So don’t wait until the last moment and buy your tickets now to avoid FOMO It is strongly recommended to book your tickets in advance as we take care of ‘THE GOLDEN JUBILEE’ – a luxury boat with a capacity of 240 people spread over 2 floors! Boasting multiple bars, a stunning two-level outdoor observation deck and a punchy sound system Hop aboard London’s most luxurious party boat for the best hangout spot Join us in a gathering on the Thames with 240 beautiful mature music lovers while partying to the best of Bollywood music and feeling nothing but the good vibes Don’t miss Our in-house Dj Kapil has performed all over the world and his outstanding good music will capture your mind and soul People are on their toes when he releases sets with the unique blending styles of various genres like Bollywood, Bhangra, Club House and South Asian regional anthems. Look at this: https://instagram.com/dj_kapil_ Boarding information 8:30 p.m. – Report for boarding 8:45 p.m. – Start of guest boarding 9:00 p.m. – Boat departs from Temple Pier 00:45 – Boat returns to Temple Pier Please be on time as the boat cannot be held for late passengers. No refund in case of late arrival. VIP TABLES Want to celebrate with champagne or party in private? Reserve a VIP table or a private space with your friends, and make your celebration King Size We invite you to treat yourself at our event with our bespoke table packages and VIP bottle service. Is it your birthday or a special occasion in the same month? We are committed to creating memorable experiences and would love for you to celebrate your special day with us. Ready to enjoy a special offer just for you and your friends Book your memorable VIP experience DM us on Instagram or Facebook: https://instagram.com/desi_bollywood_night https://www.facebook.com/desibollywoodnight/ Don’t hesitate to call us if you have any other questions. 07880205538, 07555276840 Dress code Smart dress encouraged, cool sneakers allowed No sportswear, hoodies or caps Mixed groups recommended No large group of men No reimbursement for antisocial behavior or intoxication Right of admission reserved! This is an 18+ event and physical government photo ID is required No Photo ID – No Entry (Photo ID in cell phones is not valid) Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable Last entry – 9:00 p.m. About the organizer We have expertise in club events, live shows, college events and cultural shows.

