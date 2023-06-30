Entertainment
Midnight Bollywood Boat Party Tickets, Sat, 8 Jul 2023 at 9:00 PM
Get ready to dance the night away at a Bollywood-themed boat party under the midnight sky, taking place on July 8, 2023 at 9:00 p.m.
Refund Policy
Contact the organizer to request a refund.
Eventbrite fees are non-refundable.
About this event
Saturday July 8
Boat Party Hours: 9:00 PM – 1:00 AM (DEPARTURE 9:00 PM;
Departure by boat: Temple Pier, Victoria Embankment, London WC2R 2PN
Music Policy: Bollywood Bhangra South Indian RnB Club House
***The only Boat Party in London, which continues even after midnight***
***Free Free Free!!! Get free entry with these Boat Party tickets to our next Bollyboom @Proud City party on July 14***
Do you already feel summer?
Well, clubs and pubs might get hotter and that’s why Desi Bollywood Night announces Midnight Bollywood Boat Party. Get ready for the club vibe, but wait, wait… This time it would be a cool vibe with fresh air on the Thames with a breathtaking night view of London
*** Very IMP: Like all Desi Bollywood night events, this will also be SOLD OUT!!!
So don’t wait until the last moment and buy your tickets now to avoid FOMO
It is strongly recommended to book your tickets in advance as we take care of ‘THE GOLDEN JUBILEE’ – a luxury boat with a capacity of 240 people spread over 2 floors! Boasting multiple bars, a stunning two-level outdoor observation deck and a punchy sound system
Hop aboard London’s most luxurious party boat for the best hangout spot
Join us in a gathering on the Thames with 240 beautiful mature music lovers while partying to the best of Bollywood music and feeling nothing but the good vibes Don’t miss
Our in-house Dj Kapil has performed all over the world and his outstanding good music will capture your mind and soul
People are on their toes when he releases sets with the unique blending styles of various genres like Bollywood, Bhangra, Club House and South Asian regional anthems.
Look at this: https://instagram.com/dj_kapil_
Boarding information
8:30 p.m. – Report for boarding
8:45 p.m. – Start of guest boarding
9:00 p.m. – Boat departs from Temple Pier
00:45 – Boat returns to Temple Pier
Please be on time as the boat cannot be held for late passengers.
No refund in case of late arrival.
VIP TABLES
Want to celebrate with champagne or party in private?
Reserve a VIP table or a private space with your friends, and make your celebration King Size
We invite you to treat yourself at our event with our bespoke table packages and VIP bottle service.
Is it your birthday or a special occasion in the same month?
We are committed to creating memorable experiences and would love for you to celebrate your special day with us. Ready to enjoy a special offer just for you and your friends
Book your memorable VIP experience
DM us on Instagram or Facebook:
https://instagram.com/desi_bollywood_night
https://www.facebook.com/desibollywoodnight/
Don’t hesitate to call us if you have any other questions.
07880205538, 07555276840
Dress code
Smart dress encouraged, cool sneakers allowed
No sportswear, hoodies or caps
Mixed groups recommended
No large group of men
No reimbursement for antisocial behavior or intoxication
Right of admission reserved!
This is an 18+ event and physical government photo ID is required
No Photo ID – No Entry (Photo ID in cell phones is not valid)
Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable
Last entry – 9:00 p.m.
About the organizer
We have expertise in club events, live shows, college events and cultural shows.
