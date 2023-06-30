Q&A: Two-Spirit Actress and Booking Dogs Star Elva Guerra

Details By Neely Bardwell

June 29, 2023

This month of pride, Indigenous News Online spoke with LGBTQ and Two-Spirit parents to get their perspective on what it means to identify as gay in Indian Country, finding joy through cultural connection, and what they hope for the next generation of LGBTQ and Indigenous two-spirit people.

The following interview is with Two-Spirit actor and star of the hit Hulu show Reservation Dogs Elva Guerra (Mexican and Ponca Nation). Guerra shares her experience as an openly two-spirited and queer Indigenous person in the film industry, feeling empowered in acting and being a queer Indigenous role model.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Do you identify with the term Two-Spirit?

I do. It has been a difficult journey to identify with Two-Spirit people. Still, I got a lot of comments and talked with a lot of other two-spirited people, and I think they helped me identify a lot more with that word and what it means to me. and what it means to be two-spirit specifically.

I think it’s beautiful that we can reclaim that as queer indigenous people. It’s a specific word just for us, and I love it. It’s definitely been a journey and kind of a tough time to figure out who I am and what I am, but I think one thing that makes me solidify my identity is the word two-spirit and spending time with other two-spirit and tell them about this. It’s just a very nice community to have.

What does it mean to you to be two-spirited?

Two-Spirit means to me that I am just me. At the end of the day, I’m just here, and I’m just Elva, and I like it. I’m not complicating it because it can be very easy to dive into this world and get lost and lost because there’s so much to talk about: being queer, non-binary, two-spirit.

To me, being Two-Spirit simply means being protected and valid in my identity. I am neither a man nor a woman, but I feel a lot of qualities in both that I identify with and that I have always been linked to since I was very young. It is definitely very affirmative, for me, the word two-spirited.

What does pride mean to you as an Aboriginal person?

I never thought I would be comfortable in my skin and my identity. As a youngster, I had a lot of internalized homophobia. And so the fact that I can be so free as a queer Indigenous person, it’s so amazing to me because it wasn’t until I started believing in my identity and showing my identity that I saw other people who were like me.

There’s this sense of comfort in there, especially seeing all these other indigenous queer people in Pride. I saw you [interviewer Neely Bardwell] going to Pride and my other friends going to Pride, and like just being free to be themselves, and it’s so beautiful that I see that. It really warms my heart. I love that we can all be free from our identities in every way, whether they’re Indigenous, following their traditions, or being a queer person and being happy with whoever they love. I like it for people. Our people are just full of happiness. And that’s all you want is to be free and happy and love. We want to love at the end of the day.

What makes you feel most authentic?

Ironically, acting makes me feel the most authentic because you have to remember who you are while playing a different person. There are boundaries you have to put in place as an actor, and I think the most authentic you can be is to be honest with yourself and put up those walls when you know you’re wrong. comfortable.

I think acting brought out a lot in me, especially as a queer person. I also navigate predominantly straight worlds, like the film industry, and it’s hard trying not to get lost. I think I’m the most authentic in this world because I constantly remember who I am. I can never forget it when I work.

(courtesy photo)

Were there any experiences on the set of Reservation Dogs where you had a moment where you felt empowered or had a moment of self-actualization?

There are quite a few, in fact. My co-star Devery Jacobs is also a queer Indigenous person. We both get along very well. She always made me feel comfortable in my identity and raised me that way. There are a bunch of aunties on this set who take you under their wing and make you feel like you belong at the end of the day, no matter who you are.

I think all the Aunties on this set make you feel powerful. This feminine energy is always so amazing to be there every time I’m on this set. I really appreciate the other authors. I love them, all of them, and they also make me feel empowered. But it’s just something about feminine energy, and I know at least one person can relate to it. It’s just something about it. It just makes you feel good about yourself. So that’s definitely the one thing I love about coming back to the set of Rex Dogs, and all the women are there on that set that make me feel good about myself and feel like I belong.

What are some of the challenges you face as a Queer Indigenous Two-Spirit person?

It was a bit difficult when I started to identify with myself, when I started to be proud of who I was, because it was like I paid attention to how other people treated me, and right at the end of the day, it just messes you up if you do that.

I think overcoming the challenges of people just looking at me and seeing a woman or looking at me and seeing something that I’m absolutely not, it’s like I can’t think about it for too long. I think that’s what made me forget other people’s opinions and what they think of me because it doesn’t really matter.

Im very sure of my identity, which will never change. I think I just like going out every day, and saying who I am publicly only reinforces that. No one can tell me anything. At the end of the day, you have to worry about yourself. You can only make yourself happy. I really like to control my emotions, and at that point it’s hard for gay aboriginal kids because it’s not really normalized yet in our communities.

There is still a lot of homophobia and transphobia, especially. I think the simple fact that I try to be in the limelight and continue to be in this space will illuminate these issues. That’s really the only thing I want to stand up for is Indigenous people going through all of this, and I think that’s the only thing that really keeps me going even with all the struggles of being a queer Indigenous person. opened. It definitely keeps me going because I just want to help queer indigenous people, even if just a little.

What advice would you give to other two-spirit and queer Indigenous children?

This is my favorite question because I get so sentimental when I think of young gay aboriginal kids. I was them at one point, and I know how they feel, and I know sometimes they feel like it can be very isolating and very lonely, and I just want them to know that we exist and we were still there.

If you ever want to reach out to one of us, one of the queer Indigenous role models, do so. Check out my DMs or just come see me. There is always a different option besides the saddest option. I always want to protect young aboriginal kids because I know what you’re going through, and I know it’s hard, and I know you might want to give up, and I don’t blame you. I really do not know. I was in this position at one time, but you have to see the beauties of the world.

I just wish you would stay here with us and do this with us. We need more open Indigenous children and people in this community and lots of love. I hope I can give them that. Whether it’s through the screen or meeting people, I love meeting gay Indigenous kids because it fills my heart to see them look up to me.

I just wanna tell the gay aboriginal kids keep going, man. We’re really all about rooting for you. Were all there for you, and did all of this for you and for us. We love you. We really do.

About the Author Author: Neely Bardwell Neely Bardwell (descendant of the Odawa Indian Bands of Little Traverse Bay) is a reporter for Native News Online. Bardwell is also a student at Michigan State University where she is majoring in politics and a minor in Native American studies.




