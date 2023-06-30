Stephen Graham talks comparisons between ‘Boiling Point’ and ‘The Bear’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Two years have passed since the chaotic events of Boiling pointactor-turned-director Philip Barantini’s daring food drama is set on a hectic night in a busy, upmarket London restaurant and stars Stephen Graham as Andy Jones, a stressed-out chef on the verge of depression nervous.

The film – Barantini’s feature debut (and based on his own experiences in the hospitality industry) – was a major success, landing four BAFTA nominations (including Graham’s film-side premiere) and winning four of his 11 British Independent Film Award nominations.

While the natural response to such success would be to follow up, Boiling point will instead return to the small screen, with BBC Studios in 2022 announcing a new five-part series that will pick up eight months after the film’s momentous night. Due to land on the BBC later this year (BBC Studios is shopping internationally), the Boiling point The TV series will follow Carly, Vinette Robinson’s character from the film, as she rises from second-in-command to head chef at a new restaurant in the London borough of Dalston (filmed in Manchester) alongside her old kitchen crew.

Graham, whose final moments in the feature suggested an uncertain future for Chef Andy, is back – both onscreen and as an executive producer, with the Matriarch Productions banner he runs with his wife and Boiling point star Hannah Walters returns as producer (the film was her opening credits), alongside Ascendant Fox and Made Up Productions. Barantini also returns to lead the first two episodes, while the series was written and executive produced by James Cummings.

Talk to The Hollywood ReporterGraham and Ascendent Fox executive producers Hestor Ruoff and Bart Ruspoli discuss returning to the kitchen, bringing back the original cast while also insisting on offering parts to new emerging talent, plans to shoot Boiling point in an international franchise and which chef show has the most bullshit, Boiling point Or the bear.

Usually when there’s a movie that’s as successful as Boiling point, the answer is to make a sequel. What was the decision to do a TV series instead?

Bart Ruspoli: Everything with Boiling point seems to happen very, very quickly. We shot the short film in December 2018. In December 2019, we had the script for the feature film. And in March 2020, we shot it. And in December 2021, we got the first order from the BBC. So we had talked about it, about how it could make a great TV show and we had some ideas. But it was when we were in Karlovy Vary for the world premiere that the conversations really started. And then in December 2021, before the film was released here in the UK, the BBC got in touch. At the end of July, we got the green light.

Stephen Graham: But not only that, we were told, can you start in December. We thought we would take a year to write scripts… but no.

Hester Ruoff: But we wanted to have him in the back of the film, while he was still fresh in everyone’s mind

And you managed to bring the whole cast back?

Ruoff: The majority! Although obviously we couldn’t bring all the guests back.

Graham: But 90% of the kitchen is still there. With Phil having knowledge in this industry, the common theme is people moving to different restaurants, or packing up.. there is constant change within the workforce. And that’s the great thing about the prospect of future series. But because it was set up very well in the film, we decided that Vinette’s character would continue and run her own restaurant.

And Stephen, you’re in it too. So you’re… not dead?

Graham: Oh! I may be a ghost. But of course I’m back.

A little more relaxed than in the film?

Graham: It’s something you’ll have to see for yourself. If I’m being really honest, when we made the movie, we made the movie for the movie – he had a heart attack and he did. We left it ambiguous. But when it happened, we were like, okay, he’s not dead. And then it was ok, how can we link it now, if Vinette’s character has evolved. But we wanted to have a story that could happen simultaneously regardless of the drama in the restaurant at the same time. And how these two characters, who were close friends and now have a big rift between them… how can we find a way to bring them together at some point.

Ruoff: Also, we didn’t want to annoy anyone, but that’s also the beauty of it. So we start with the characters we already have and we write around people’s strengths.

Ruspoli: That was the biggest challenge — how to weave in Andy’s narrative.

Graham: Also, the ethos of all of our companies is to create opportunity and give people who we think are very talented the chance to show off what they can do. With the concept, we had something that was already exciting enough and reasonably successful, you could look at it and say, okay, we want a name there, we want a face in that role. But we stayed true to that and said: No, we want to create opportunities. It’s something we all believe in and I said it, it charges. How many John Lennon sit in rooms? So there’s an actor we’ve worked with several times, and we’ve recruited another, and we’ve found a huge new talent. And they all join this set. Vinette is the captain of the ship, but it’s an ensemble piece. And the actors that we have in there are absolutely outstanding, in that we gave people an opportunity and they got hooked right away! But in the best way. They will become a star.

Ruoff: What’s wonderful is that some of the guest roles and one of the restaurant regulars don’t have agents. And these are people who we give their first TV jobs to. And for them to enter an environment of actors so welcoming and supportive, they are not afraid.

One of the unique aspects of the film is that it was made in one take and took place over one night. I guess that’s not the case with the TV series?

Ruoff: Not quite. But it will have the same vibe. There are a lot of long shots used everywhere, but they will be used as the material lends itself to making a shot like this.

Graham: But we still maintain that rhythm and we still have that kind of intensity. But also we had the opportunity to get out of the world. We are in a microcosm within the restaurant, but there is a macrocosm there. So we had the opportunity to explore that as well. So it’s not just in the kitchen. It’s our hub and it’s the heart of our series. Either we go to people’s homes to see what is happening in your life, what do you do when you leave work, what are the trials and tribulations you have. So we get to really meticulously go through and understand our characters. But maybe still around 70% of every episode happens in the kitchen.

Although Boiling point was obviously a very British film, it had a lot of universality to it. I guess it continues?

Ruoff: Yeah, we have a French character, an American character…

Ruspoli: We have plans to broadcast Boiling point go out and make it a franchise. You could have Boiling point where you want.

So it seems like there’s definite hope that it won’t just be a one-off series?

Graham: No, he has legs. Keep him in one spot for a while, but he’s got a lot of legs.

Ruoff: And it’s also a world in transition. People walk in and out so characters can walk in and out. You can easily refresh the kitchen and swap the chef.

Ruspoli: And as they say, we could broadcast it all over the world. [Izuka Hoyle’s character] Camille could go back to France in season 3. Maybe they run a restaurant because she comes from a family of cooks, and that becomes Boiling point France. You could follow another character to the United States.

the bear on Disney+ was a huge hit. What do you think it’s people who lose their minds making great food that appeals to the public so much?

Ruspoli: Again, he uses this universal word. Everyone eats. Everyone went out to dinner once. Restoration is a universal thing that everyone can relate to. Or we worked there! But the themes we have covered in Boiling point in film and TV – racism, bullying, drug addiction, invisible diseases and all that, they’re not just relevant in the hospitality industry. Why the film did so well around the world is that everyone could relate to it. And it will be the same in the TV series because we took those themes and explored them deeper, and explored new ones. It’s something that the bear does not. It’s great, but we’re holding a mirror up to life and I think we’re a lot more socially aware.

Graham: The hope is that one, you enjoy this as a play, but two, if it provokes or creates any type of conversation, then that’s all good.

Ruoff: A lot of people have contacted us since we made the film and said thank you for doing this, thank you for showing that side. Or even that I just watched my life unfold on screen and it moved me so much and that’s how my life will now take a different direction.

Graham: I went to an event recently and there was a private chef there. And when I walked through the door, he was like, “Oh my God.” So I asked if he had seen Boiling point. And he said to me: “You don’t understand, this film changed my life. I was like that. It was me. It was where I lived my life and it made me realize – it helped me change my way of doing things. And he was really adorable and very kind. And he must be brilliant because he’s a private chef and his food was delicious. But it resonated so much with him.

Will the new TV series be as gross as the bear?

Ruspoli: I think probably, yes.

Graham: Not in the first 8 minutes! We cut the charges, because even I said there was too much swearing in it. I was like, you need to calm down a bit! This is not real life ! So we have to be aware of our demographics. We have to be careful. But when you throw a “fuck”, it must have some power.