As the writer’s strike drags on into its third month, veteran sitcom writer and executive producer Mike Sikowitz, who debuted on “Friends” and moved on to “Rules of Engagement,” Dr. Ken and, more recently, ‘The Goldbergs,’ decided to part ways with their longtime home on one of West Hollywood’s most coveted, tree-lined streets. Last sold nearly 20 years ago for $1.85 million and recently registered At $3.85 million, the two-story Mediterranean residence from the early 1920s, with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, sits on a nearly quarter-acre corner lot shrouded in dense and carefully maintained foliage. Beyond the entryway and fire engine red front door, period architectural details are complemented by generous use of wallpaper, bold pairings of intricate patterns and a confident color palette. on its 3,200 square feet. Greek key edging, a repeating pattern throughout the home, surrounds the living room fireplace, accents the dining room and bookcase shelving, and appears at the corners of the huge marble island in the kitchen with dining area. The downstairs powder room is covered in a bold layer of acid green lacquer, while the upper landing combines slightly suggestive wallpaper with cheetah-print carpeting. A cork accent wall and insect-patterned wallpaper applied to the ceiling feature in one of the four second-floor bedrooms, and in the master suite’s gleaming marble bathroom, a vanity of Regency inspiration and brass hardware contrast with the black and white wallpaper. which depicts a collage of images of palm trees and surfers cutting through the waves. Surrounded by lush plantings and enlivened by flamboyant geraniums, the various amenities of the beautifully private backyard include a dining terrace, a ping-pong table next to the pool and spa, a sunken trampoline and, next to from the oversized independent garage for two cars, a sports field to seek. The property is available through David Gray To Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

