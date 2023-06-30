Anil Kapoor on Bollywood movies that do poorly at the box office: ‘When movies don’t do, people say the industry will shut down, but it won’t’

See this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

He said: “I have been working for so many years, my dad (Surinder Kapoor) was also in this industry so we have been here for about 60 years. Actors, directors, producers talk about films that work and don’t… yeh silsila toh kaafi saalo se chal raha hai (Such things keep happening). There are phases… for example for two years a certain type of film does not work and people say that the industry stop ho rahi hai (the industry is closing). I myself have seen these phases five to six times in my career, but it does not happen, it will never happen. It’s just how each person sees the ups and downs of their life, so it’s the same with business, there will be good times and bad times.

After the pandemic, many Hindi films like Jersey by Shahid Kapoor, Thank God by Ajay Devgn and Siddhatrth Malhotra, Heropanti 2 by Tiger Shroff, An Action Hero by Ayushmann Khurrana, Jayeshbhai Jordaar by Ranveer SIngh, Dhaakad by Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s Shamshera failed at the box office.

On this, Anil said that whenever the industry is going through a tough time, people should look at how they can do better and how the industry can evolve. “I take it (the boring phase) positively because during the Covid-19 pandemic people took the time to try to figure out how to work harder, do better and make good films. The films we’ll see now will be very good, the audience will like. People learn a lot in such situations, and those who don’t do it don’t survive. I think those who are sincere and honest in their work and who know their job, who know their profession, for them there is nothing to be afraid of, they just have to keep working. Films will be made, if the films are good, then the public will come to watch them, they watch good films, “said Anil .

The first part of The Night Manager was a mega hit and received critical acclaim. Anil shared that he loves this phase of his career and loves the OTT space. About the OTT revolution that hit India, Anil said, “The first time I did something like this was so many years ago, but this time (24) was broadcast on television. So whether it was OTT or big screen movies, I saw them as opportunities that I didn’t see them in terms of the platform. What’s important to me when considering a project is who my director and writer are and are they and my audience happy with my work.

“The advent of OTT is like rebirth, it is the best time for all of us. The kind of work ahead of us is great, there is also a lot of work ahead of us. With OTT, the only thing that’s different is that on big shows we have more opportunities to play the character because of the way the story is written, it’s a lot more detailed and we have more time, that’s is better storytelling and it’s is a lot of fun. There have been times when I’ve had more fun working on this series than working on movies. At least for me, if I join 24 and The Night Manager have done better, much more than my films. Apart from that it’s the same for me, I like going to work, I like being on the set, I like having people over. I hope I can work again ten years,” concluded Anil.