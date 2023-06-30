



Bollywood isn’t just about movies, it’s also about celebrity dramas, friendships, enemies, fights, relationships and so much more. Today we bring you such a spicy incident which took place years ago and resulted in a verbal confrontation between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dia Mirza at an event in Lucknow. A while back, an old Dia interview resurfaced on Reddit, and it sees the former beauty queen reminiscing about a traumatic interaction with Kareena that left her flabbergasted and very upset. The post shared on Reddit on the Bolly Blinds N Gossip subreddit, features a video of an interview with Dia Mirza. The video quotes Mirza saying: It happened at an event organized by the Sahara group in Lucknow. Kareena Kapoor (Khan), Urmila Matondkar, Namrata Shirodkar and I were there. We were supposed to wear cotton salwaar-kameez with the national flag, (but) Kareena wanted to wear a ghagra choli with heavy jewelry that she had made especially for herself. Continuing to talk about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s tantrum, Dia Mirza added: Above all, she was not carrying the national flag. Namrata was quite upset to see that Kareena did not follow the required uniformity. I told Namrata to pick up her outfit and get out, so we could sort it out privately. Recounting what followed, the RHTDM actress said: Suddenly something hit Kareena. She started yelling at me at the top of her voice. She continued, (She said) Who the hell are you? Who are you to advise Namrate? I’ve come to the conclusion that Kareena is a girl who doesn’t realize when she’s being irrational, unfair and loud. I was flabbergasted and very upset. I left the room without replying. Check out the Reddit post here: Throwback to when Kareena Kapoor yelled at Dia Mirza and said “Who the hell are you”? Kareena was really high on her attitude in her early years

by u/Chotkididi In BollyBlindsNGOssip What do you think after reading this interaction between Dia Mirza and Kareena Kapoor Khan? Let us know in the comments.

