MSNBC quietly arose from CNN misfortunes and foxes

Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway / The Daily Beast

While CNN and Fox News struggle to win back longtime viewers amid various controversies on their own, MSNBC is quietly reaping the benefits of its rivals’ woes.

While CNN and Fox News have seen their ratings have plummeted in the last quarter Compared to a year ago, MSNBC saw a strong increase, recording significant year-over-year growth across all day slots and all metrics.

Additionally, although the liberal-leaning cable network has yet to fully catch up with Fox News in terms of viewership, the channels’ recent strong airplay has made the ratings battle closer than it did. been in over two years.

And last month, for the first time since 2018, MSNBC actually beat both CNN and Fox in prime-time viewership among the top advertising segments for adults ages 25-54.

The formula behind MSNBC’s recent ratings success appears to be a combination of factors, most of which happen to be due to their competitors.

Fox News enraged much of its core audience when it shockingly shot its biggest star, far-right weeknight host Tucker Carlson. Immediately, the channel saw its audience dropespecially during prime timewhile MAGA influencers and foxes right-wing competitors urged conservatives to boycott the channel.

Additionally, MSNBC seemed to benefit from disgruntled liberal cable news consumers abandoning CNN during Chris Lichts’ reign as CEO, in search of a more cohesive alternative. While Licht inherited already declining ratings when he took office last year, the network suffered a backlash on the decision to broadcast a disastrous town hall with former President Donald Trump in May. Following this broadcast, the network saw its worst audience figures in nearly a decade, and has been even beaten by the far-right Newsmax channel, which also aired a few times, a remarkable turn of events.

Fox News and CNN sink as MSNBC sees strong ratings growth in second quarter

Meanwhile, these same factors have been a boon to smaller cable news competitors, namely pro-Trump Newsmax channel and self-proclaimed NewsNation centrist media. Both channels have seen massive growth in viewership compared to last year, especially during prime time.

The story continues

According to Nielsen, for a total day, MSNBC averaged 796,000 total viewers and 140,000 in the key 25-54 ad demo for the second quarter of this year. Compared to the second quarter of last year, MSNBC’s total viewership increased by 16%, while the demo viewership increased by 23%.

In prime time for Q2 2023, the network averaged 1.26 million total viewers and 139,000 in the 25-54 demographic, representing year-over-year gains of 12% and 15%, respectively.

During June, meanwhile, MSNBC closed the gap with Fox at night, falling to just 174,000 total viewers compared to the conservative cable giant in overall viewership and just 4,000 in the demo. . Last month, Fox averaged 1.49 million primetime viewers and 148,000 in the demographic, losing a disturbing 54% in the demo from a year ago.

Overall, MSNBC saw double-digit growth in total daytime and primetime viewership across all metrics, both compared to 2022 and the first quarter of this year. CNN, which had just half a million prime-time viewers for the quarter, fell to 14th place among core evening cable viewers and saw a 14% year-over-year decline. ‘other. In the primetime demo, the trend was even worse as the network dropped 19% to 126,000 viewers.

Many of MSNBC’s regular programs, meanwhile, saw massive gains over the past year. Weekday news program Katy Tur reportsfor example, increased its total audience by 44%, while the demo’s audience jumped by 59%. Rhythm with Ari Melbera weekday early-night offering, grew 28% in total viewers and 46% in the demo.

Trump tells Fox it’s fake news while defending leaked recording

While Fox and CNN have struggled in prime time over the past quarter, MSNBC’s late-night programming has thrived. The Rachel Maddow Show, which now only airs on Monday nights, was the most-watched prime-time cable news program, drawing 2.444 million total viewers and 266,000 in the demo. (Fox News The fivewhich airs at 5 p.m. ET, remained the highest-rated program in cable news.)

Maddow also saw a 36% year-over-year growth in total viewers and a 29% increase in demographics. All In with Chris Hayes also grew 20% in total viewership and 31% in the 25-54 category. Additionally, in June, Hayes won his cable news timeslot in the key demo for the first time in shows history, a feat that would have been unprecedented during Carlsons’ tenure.

MSNBC, however, may not be able to continue to rely on the misfortunes of its rivals to fuel its ratings growth. CNN and Fox News have recently taken action in hopes of rectifying their downward trends.

light in the middle increasingly negative press And staff dissentwas fired earlier this month. With an interim management team in place, the network has done something of a change of course over the past few weeks and already reversed some of the changes Licht had imposed during his tumultuous 13-month reign. The combination of these cosmetic and tonal changes along with the networks’ decision to dive headlong into covering news cycles’ biggest stories resulted in CNN dominating cable news in key demo days last week.

Fox News, meanwhile, finally pulled the trigger on the announcement of a full-time replacement for Carlsons’ 8 p.m. show. While the entire gamut of networks had seen viewership erosion in the post-Tucker era, it was most glaring in Carlsons’ former timeslot. Fox News Tonightwhich was anchored by a rotating roster of the networks’ B teams, drew about half Carlsons’ total viewership and 69% fewer demo viewers compared to recent years second quarter.

jesse watters, whose 7 p.m. show had quickly become one of the networks’ biggest hits, will now fill Carlsons’ shoes. In addition to this, self-proclaimed late night king Greg Gutfeld will move his comedy show until 10 p.m., leaving the arch-conservative host Laura Ingraham to move to Watters’ old location. Original Fox News Sean Hannity will maintain its faithful schedule at 9 p.m. The moves, which insiders described to The Daily Beast as being on, appear to be an effort to prove to the MAGA Networks base that Fox is, indeed, doing respect the public.

It remains to be seen whether these changes at CNN and Fox News will be enough to stop the bleeding. In the meantime, MSNBC continues to enjoy its best ratings since the start of the Joe Bidens administration. And with Trump’s legal troubles only escalating as the 2024 election gets underway, there’s enough fodder to keep the networks’ core audience fully engaged for the foreseeable future.

Learn more about The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now.

Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.