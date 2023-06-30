Melanie Lynskey pays tribute to Julian Sands | Entertainment

Melanie Lynskey will “never” forget Julian Sands.
The ‘A Room With A View’ actor disappeared while hiking Mount Baldy in California in January and earlier this week his body was confirmed to have been found by hikers.
Julian’s ‘Rose Red’ co-star has now paid a heartfelt tribute to her friend, with the ‘Yellow Vests’ star recalling the huge impact he had on her life and the instant connection they made .
Sharing a photo of herself dancing with Julian, the 46-year-old actress wrote on Instagram: Julian Sands. I met you on the set of ‘Rose Red’ in 2000.
“A Room With A View” was a movie I had seen dozens of times, and I loved you in it. I was so nervous I could barely talk to you. When I finally told you what the film/you meant to me, I was struck by your humility, your lack of ego, the absence of any demagoguery. I felt like this was a very special film for you, but also just one job, in a long line of interesting and eclectic jobs, that you were all so grateful to have had.
We became friends quickly. You bought me so many gifts, mostly huge, intimidating non-fiction books and classical music CDs.
You found out I’ve never been to the opera, so you came to my house one night and picked me up, took me out for champagne, and took me to the opera. You laughed when I yawned.
In return I played you all of Dr Dres 2001, got you on the phone with my boyfriend in New Zealand and debated with you whether to see Billy Bragg or Bright Eyes, who were both only in Seattle for ONE NIGHT. and oh no whatever i do.
You were kind and patient and you had a lot of fun. We lost sight of each other, but I never forgot your kindness and I will never forget you. My thoughts go out to your family and loved ones. [heart emoji].
Selma Blair was among those who commented on Melanie’s post.
She wrote: A beautiful tribute. A remarkable man.
The local sheriff’s department confirmed on Tuesday (6/27/23) that the remains found by hikers over the weekend were those of the late actor.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in an update, “The identification process for the body located on Mount Baldy on June 24, 2023 has been completed and has been positively identified as Julian Sands, 65, of North Hollywood The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results.
“We would like to express our gratitude to all the volunteers who worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”
Julian is survived by his wife, Eugenia Citkowitz, and their daughters Imogen Morley, 26, and Natalya Morley, 23, and son Henry, 37, from his marriage to Sarah Sands.