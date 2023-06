Hollywood employee below the line on ‘devastating’ impact of writers’ strike – Deadline

Editor’s note: As part of Deadline’s ongoing coverage of the WGA strike, we want to give a voice to workers below the line who are also affected by the work stoppage. This column is written by a Los Angeles-based project manager in post-production. Here’s my biggest frustration: The strike is designed to hurt the studios and make them bend their arms to meet WGA terms, but the studios don’t seem to be hurting. They save millions a day by having no active production. They’re going to be able to opt out of a bunch of existing contracts. They had plenty of time to strategically plan this. In fact, those who are affected are all the workers below the line and the companies that support these workers. I am a project manager in the field of post-production of feature films and episodes. The strike was devastating to me and my family and the repercussions began during the anticipation of the strike and will continue to be felt long after an agreement is reached and production resumes. We entered this strike on shaky ground as we faced rising interest rates, inflation and both rising expenses and falling revenues due to the pandemic. of Covid. RELATED: Here’s What Happens If Hollywood Actors Go On Strike – Analysis I have been furloughed and a furlough is on the horizon for my partner. This loss of income has been extremely stressful as we live in one of the most expensive cities in the country. We have eliminated from our budget everything that is not an absolute necessity. We let go of our daycare provider and stopped all extracurricular activities and entertainment. We stopped contributing to our retirement and stopped repaying our debts. We waive restaurant meals, travel, entertainment, media subscriptions, personal care services, etc., anything that is not mandatory. Even with all these cuts, we are still struggling to pay the bills. We are exploring options for accessing funds to pay our mortgage – loan modifications, home equity loans, borrowing from family, 401(k) early withdrawals – none of which are sound financial decisions. Leaving California is another option currently on the table. As Los Angeles natives, it’s an idea we never imagined entertaining. I’m sure we’ll weather this storm. I just don’t know what this will mean for our future or how long it will take for us to get back on track. I suspect it will be a few years before the company I work for recovers from this shutdown and is in a position to give raises. I know that thousands of people and companies find themselves in this same situation, victims of a fight in which they have no interest. I have the greatest sympathy for them and hope they can weather this storm peacefully.

