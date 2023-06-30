OPEN! Kale Me Crazy brings healthy habits to West Hollywood





“The wait is finally over!” Reads a post on the official Kale Me Crazy Instagram account @kalemecrazy. “✨KMC West Hollywood is now open✨ We can’t wait to meet everyone in the amazing WeHo community, visit us today for our pre-opening and enjoy our superfood menu! The Healthy Habit restaurant had a soft opening today at 8801 Santa Monica Blvd, located at the corner of Santa Monica Blvd and Palms Ave. They plan to have a grand opening on July 13, 2023. The event will offer free smoothies and a live DJ to celebrate their new home in the heart of West Hollywood’s LGBT Rainbow District. Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kale Me Crazy is a superfood cafe. They offer a wide range of tasty and healthy meals that are designed to support a healthy lifestyle through the use of fresh, organic and raw foods. The new restaurant offers toast, salads, wraps and sandwiches, and they are widely known for their smoothies and juices. They also offer wellness shots. Franchise Operations Manager Chase Garner tells WEHO TIMES they chose the city of West Hollywood because it’s a perfect fit. “It’s a city we’ve always wanted to enter,” he said. “It’s a really cool neighborhood. Kale Me Crazy isn’t going to work anywhere. You can’t open it on just any corner. It has to be in an area where people get it and they appreciate healthy menu options.West Hollywood is perfect for us. Kale me Crazy in West Hollywood is the first establishment to open on the West Coast. There are approximately 25 locations mostly located in the southeast. The story of Kale Me Crazy: Kale Me Crazy was born out of a personal desire by founder and CEO, Roi Shlomo, to change his diet. A few years ago, a documentary on GMOs (genetically modified organisms) changed his life. He learned about additives, growth hormones and other important chemically modified processes in the food industry, so he set out to follow an all-organic diet. What surprised him was that there were so few places to eat this way, and when he found one, the food was not good. He started working on recipes in his kitchen for a new franchise concept. He wanted everyone to have healthy food choices. At the time, he was the owner and franchisor of Yogli Mogli, a popular frozen yogurt franchise in the southeast. For two years, he devoted as much time as possible to creating nutritious food that tasted great. In the winter of 2013, Kale Me Crazy was born with a different and innovative concept. Once their doors opened, the community’s enthusiasm for healthy options grew.

