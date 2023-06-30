News | City of West Hollywood





At its regular meeting on Monday, June 26, 2023, the West Hollywood City Council unanimously approved the creation of the West Hollywood Care Team, a new behavioral health crisis response program serving the community. . The Care Team is a unique city-county collaboration to improve community access to crisis support and services. The city care team will provide crisis stabilization, safety planning, connection to community resources and aftercare support. Services will be provided using an approach based on harm reduction practices, trauma-informed and culturally competent. The care team will provide a mobile response and travel in unmarked passenger vehicles without lights or sirens in an effort to provide respectful care to those in crisis. The City plans to launch the care team in fall 2023 with initial hours of operation Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. By the second year, the objective is to extend the coverage of the care team to a 24/7/365 service. The development and implementation of our new Community Behavioral Health Response Team in West Hollywood is a big step forward in meeting the needs of community members when they may be experiencing a mental health crisis, a said West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne. The West Hollywood care team will bring a whole new level of sensitivity and a trauma-informed approach that will allow our city to better meet needs in a way that helps stabilize situations as they arise. occur. The City will contract with plane trees, a non-profit social service organization specializing in the provision of behavioral health programs and services. Sycamores is currently a mobile crisis response contractor for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s Alternative Crisis Response (ACR) system. The city will manage the West Hollywood care team in conjunction with the regional system to improve community access to intensive mental health services provided by the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, as needed. Community members experiencing a behavioral health crisis will be able to call 988 for assistance. 988 is the national number for the Suicide and Crisis helpline. In the Los Angeles area, the operator of the 988 call center is Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services. Community members using this service will be able to speak to a trained counselor who will assess the mental health crisis and provide community resources if needed. When counselors on the phone determine that the crisis requires in-person support, the West Hollywood Care Team will be dispatched to respond to the callers location to provide services. The West Hollywood community stands to benefit from the immediate availability of crisis counseling through the 988 call center combined with the city’s additional capacity to provide in-person services and care when needed. Investing in the care team advances the collective priorities outlined in the city’s Community Safety and Wellbeing Strategy (CSWB). The CSWB strategy helps create a safer West Hollywood community by finding ways to better connect the city’s existing social services and law enforcement programs, making it easier for individuals to access support and to vital services when needed. The Care Team will also be a secondary responder to West Hollywood Sheriff’s Deputies and LA County Fire Department staff. When a community member requires behavioral health services, the care team will be called upon for on-site support. The Care Team program will be overseen by the city’s social services division and will work closely with city-funded social service agencies to help community members access local and regional social service programs. For more information about the West Hollywood Care Team, please contact Elizabeth Anderson, Strategic Initiatives Program Administrator for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6839 or [email protected]. For more information, please visit www.weho.org/careteam. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Receive text updates from the city by texting WeHo at (323) 848-5000. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

