Watch Sparks reflect on seeing the Beatles at the Hollywood Bowl ahead of their headlining show





The Hollywood Bowl has hosted hundreds of legendary shows over the past 101 years, but perhaps none as historic as the first time the Beatles played there on August 23, 1964. On that fateful night, two impressionable teenage brothers from Pacific Palisades were supported by their mother to see the Fab Four in person, sparking what would become their passion for music. Seven years later, in 1971, Ron and Russell Mael would form Sparks, launching a remarkable career, with 26 studio albums and international fame. FLOOD is more than honored to sponsor Sparks’ return show at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, July 16, their first time on the hallowed Bowl stage, nearly six decades after witnessing the iconic Beatles night. The group will be supported by They Might Be Giants. To celebrate, we’re giving away a pair of tickets to one lucky winner, all you have to do to enter is like this Instagram post, and leave a comment tagging a friend you’d like to bring. Also be sure to follow FLOOD And hollywood bowl on IG to be eligible. The winners will be announced on Friday, July 7. See the rules and regulations to participate here. In the meantime, watch this special post from Sparks below recounting that fateful night and what it means to them to headline the Bowl. Tickets are on sale now here.

