Jude Law says Star Wars made him want to be an actor





Jude Law says Star Wars is the reason he started acting. “The reason I started playing was probably to run around a playground pretending to be Luke or Han or Chewbacca or Vader – that was literally what I played and played as a kid. “, Law recently said. Weekly entertainment. “And so being in it is both surreal and feels very natural in some ways. And then also slightly out of body.” Law stars in the upcoming Disney Plus series Skeleton Crew, created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. The series is set in the New Republic era and is described as a coming-of-age story inspired by The Goonies that features a group of 10-year-olds trying to find their way home. It hasn’t been confirmed whether or not his character is a Jedi – although he looks a lot like a Jedi in a first look scene shown at Star Wars Celebration. Law added: “Star Wars, for me, held a very special place because it was as much a part of my childhood as going to school. For as long as I can remember, I remember having Star Wars in my life. These were the toys I played with, these were the toys I envied my friends. I remember one of them had an AT-AT walker and I was never going to get an AT-AT, so I was going to play at his house so I could use the AT-AT walker.” The actor became known as an idol years ago before finally playing (a rather creepy version of) Captain Hook in Peter Pan & Wendy and Yon Rogg in Captain Marvel. It’s only fitting that he’ll end up in the Star Wars franchise eventually. While you wait for Skeleton Crew to arrive, check out our list of all upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, or our guide on how to watch Star Wars in order.

