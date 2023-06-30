Kevin Costner’s ex-wife claims the actor canceled one credit card and lowered the limit on another, leaving her with limited funds to move





Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner in happier timesGetty Images Kevin Costner’s ex-wife filed new documents in their divorce battle on Wednesday.

Christine Baumgartner said she would leave their house if he accepted her request for child support.

Baumgartner, who earns no income, also accused Costner of canceling his credit card. Kevin Costner’s ex-wife has claimed the actor limited his funds after filing for divorce and is asking for six-figure monthly child support. In court filings, Christine Baumgartner claimed that she would agree to move of their Santa Barbara beach resort by the end of the summer, if the actor signs a Monthly child support payment of $248,000. The couple were married for nearly 20 years before going their separate ways, citing irreconcilable differences. In recent weeks in the acrimonious case, she claimed Costner belittled her with an offer of $30,000 a month child support and also canceled a credit card, leaving her with limited funds in as a stay-at-home mom with no income. . “He canceled one of my credit cards and drastically reduced my credit limit on my second credit card to well below status quo levels, all without notice,” Baumgartner said in a June 28 filing. The filings come a week before the couple are due to meet in court. “Kevin’s statement that I ‘refused’ to move out just isn’t true,” Baumgartner said in her final divorce filing. “Since the beginning of this divorce, I have repeatedly told Kevin (both directly and through an attorney) that I will be moving out once a child support order or agreement is reached. in place. And I have taken steps to demonstrate my commitment to doing so by investigating available housing options.” They share three children, Cayden, 14, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Baumgartner claimed she needed the $248,000 a month to support the luxury life the kids are used to. In previous filings, Baumgartner said she had no assets other than $50,000 in her checking account. Baumgartner claimed Costner earned $19 million last year and covered all families for $6.6 million in expenses. The story continues After Baumgartner filed for divorce last month, Costner filed a motion to evict him from their marital home, citing a clause in their prenuptial agreement that would have given him 30 days to move out after divorce proceedings began. The ‘Yellowstone’ actor also claimed he paid his ex-spouse $1million for a new home, offering to pay the mortgage, insurance and taxes for a year, according to court documents . Baumgartner accused Costner of trying to get her and the children out of the house before a child support order was in place, which he denied. “Kevin wants me to rent a place with no financial plan in place,” Baumgartner said in the June 28 statement. “However, I have to think about our three children. It is against their best interests to commit to a rental that I may not be able to afford, especially as it would eventually entail multiple moves.” Attorneys for Baumgartner and Costner did not respond to Insider’s request for comment. Read the original article at Initiated

